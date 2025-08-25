No contest: Peresoft Cashbook sets the standard for cash management

Peresoft Cashbook advancements coming in 2026.

Peresoft Cashbook, the preferred cashbook for Sage 300, has been trusted by leading organisations across South Africa since 1983. Improved and updated year on year, Peresoft Cashbook development is now being accelerated, with a series of significant upgrades in the pipeline for the 2026 version.

Peresoft founder and MD Bobby Perel says Peresoft Cashbook continues to set the standard for cash management, with huge advancements coming in 2026. “There is no cashbook as powerful as our Cashbook. It’s comprehensive and intuitive, and through its integrations, it unlocks the capabilities of RecXpress and EFTXpress,” he says. “Over 3 500 organisations across Africa depend on Peresoft to make cash management smarter and more efficient.”

Perel adds: “Our business partners have been instrumental in shaping Peresoft Cashbook into the world-class product it is today. Their drive, passion and deep knowledge of Peresoft Cashbook and Sage 300 have ensured that every implementation delivers real value. It’s thanks to their commitment and expertise that Peresoft Cashbook continues to set the global standard for cash management.”

Peresoft Cashbook users range from governments, banks and major enterprises to political parties, agricultural businesses and even soccer teams, Perel says.

Peresoft Cashbook Version 2026 is on track for release at the end of this year, bringing to market even more automation, smarter approvals, deeper Sage 300 integration and refinements that keep reconciliation virtually hands-free.

Perel says: “The biggest addition in our next upgrade is adding supporting documents – this gives you the opportunity to backtrack and do a proper audit. With the ability to attach supporting documents directly to transactions, there is no longer a need to go back and check why a payment happened. No digging through folders, no panicked 'where did I put that invoice?' moments – you can see the paperwork instantly.”

No more balance-checking anxiety

With Peresoft Cashbook’s automation, users don’t need to login to online banking to know their balances are correct. The system pulls in their data, reconciles automatically and keeps them on the money to the cent.

Click, match, done

Manual reconciliation is outdated, says Perel: “With Cashbook, you click once and the matching is done for you. It is fast, accurate and the kind of feature you do not realise you needed until you have tried it.”

Packed with power features

Peresoft Cashbook’s power features include:

Central cash processing: Enter data once and have it flow to GL, AR and AP.

Drill-down to everything: From cheques to deposits to batch history, you can click your way into the details.

Date-based balances: See your position for any day, month or year instantly.

Crystal reports integration: Build cashflow charts, trends and custom financial visuals your CFO will love.

Tax tracking: Complete Sage 300 Tax Services integration with the ability to do more than one tax calculation per entry detail line.

Custom forms and secure authorisation: Three levels of approval control and tailored document printing.

Vendor communication made easy: E-mail remittances straight from Peresoft Cashbook.

Peresoft Cashbook is shipped with currently supported versions of Sage 300 and fully integrates with General Ledger, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and Project and Job Costing.

Making cash management effortless

Perel says Peresoft’s goal has always been to make cash management effortless without sacrificing accuracy. “Nobody wants to worry about accounts – our priority in life is not balancing the cashbook. Therefore every new Peresoft Cashbook release is about removing friction so our customers can focus on running their businesses,” he says. “If your idea of financial bliss is a cashbook that virtually runs itself, Peresoft Cashbook might be the best upgrade you make this year.”

Find all the features our Peresoft Cashbook has by visiting the product page: http://www.peresoft.com/cashbook.cfm