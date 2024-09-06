No evidence of CEO’s alleged misconduct, says MTN

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

Mobile operator MTN has closed the case in which its group president and CEO Ralph Mupita was accused of improper conduct.

This, after Sunday Times reported that an ugly battle was brewing at MTN over the direction Africa’s biggest mobile network operator is taking under Mupita, with executives threatening to quit en masse over his leadership style, amid allegations of a lack of accountability and favouritism.

It added that Mupita’s close relationship with a top female group executive was at the heart of the issue, with accusations that he dished out favours to her and had allegedly tried to illegally usurp some of their executive responsibilities and give them to the executive.

The company issued a statement today defending its CEO, saying: “MTN has noted the media reporting in the past few days regarding allegations of complaints against members of the group’s executive.

“MTN shareholders are advised that the group board held a special meeting on Wednesday, 4 September, to deliberate on a report by an independent law firm, assisted by counsel, tasked to verify allegations contained in an anonymous complaint against members of the MTN executive.”

According to the firm, the independent report stated that attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful and found that there was no evidence of improper conduct by those cited in the complaint.

“In its deliberations, the board accepted the report finding and is of the view that the matter has been addressed and is now closed. The board further expressed its full support for the group chief executive officer and the MTN strategy.”