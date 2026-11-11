No school place yet? Your child can be logged in and learning in five minutes – and you can see every step

Enrol online, start learning the same day.

It is the SMS no parent wants this November: no place at the school you chose. For thousands of South African families still waiting on a 2027 placement, Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG) has a simple message – you do not have to wait until January. From the moment a parent decides to enrol, their child can be logged in to SGEG's Canvas learning platform and starting a first lesson in about five minutes.

The scale of demand this year is significant. Gauteng's Department of Education recorded 805 688 applications before its 2027 online admissions window closed on 4 September, representing 346 877 individual learners – 169 396 entering Grade 1 and 177 481 entering Grade 8. Initial placement offers went out from 15 October, offers at alternative schools for unplaced learners run from 2 to 20 November, and late applications to schools with remaining space open from 4 December.

Recent history shows why families should plan early. For the 2026 school year, 4 858 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners in Gauteng were still unplaced on 6 January, the Western Cape reported around 7 200 learners still requiring placement as schools reopened, and Mpumalanga more than 9 800. In the Western Cape, more than 10 600 late applications were received from 1 November 2025 alone, placing additional pressure on the system.

"Provincial departments are working hard to place every child, and most families will receive an offer," said the management team of Saving Grace Education Group. "But an offer at a school far from home, in an overcrowded class, or weeks into the first term is not the start every parent wants for their child. November is the right moment to look calmly at every option, so that no decision is made in a panic in January."

From 'I don't have a school' to learning – in five minutes

SGEG has built its 2027 enrolment so that no family has to wait in a queue. The process runs fully online:

Choose the curriculum and grade – CAPS, Cambridge, special needs or remedial. Register the learner and parent details online. Pay the registration and first term's fees securely. Log in – the learner's Canvas account and the parent's student portal are activated, and the child can open their first video lesson straight away.

"A parent can go from 'I don't have a school' to watching their child start a lesson in the time it takes to make a cup of tea," said Charles J Mukembe, Head of Educational Technology and Systems Infrastructure at Saving Grace Education Group. "There is no waiting list, no transport to arrange and no first-term catch-up."

'The power is in your hands': The student portal

Every SGEG parent receives access to the student portal, which mirrors their child's full learning journey on Canvas. Parents can see, in real-time:

Which video lessons their child watched, and for how long.

Time spent on workbooks and interactive worksheets.

When each assignment was started and when it was submitted.

Marks, teacher feedback and progress analytics across every subject.

A parent can see, for example, that Lerato watched Tuesday's Grade 4 maths video for 25 minutes, opened her fractions worksheet at 10:12am and submitted it at 10:47am – or that John has not yet started this week's English assignment.

"The student portal's promise is simple: the power is in your hands," said Carlayne Cockroft of the Academic Department at Saving Grace Education Group. "Your child's education is visible to you every second, every minute and every hour. Most parents can only ask their child what happened at school today. Our parents can see it."

What families gain

Start on day one – no placement queues, waiting lists or late-application stress.

– no placement queues, waiting lists or late-application stress. Full visibility – daily activity and analytics through the student portal.

– daily activity and analytics through the student portal. Teacher-planned learning – a curriculum followed properly, with lessons planned and work marked by teachers.

– a curriculum followed properly, with lessons planned and work marked by teachers. Self-paced progress – learners who are ready can move ahead.

– learners who are ready can move ahead. Learn from anywhere – ideal for families relocating, travelling or living far from a suitable school.

– ideal for families relocating, travelling or living far from a suitable school. A safe, focused space – learning at home, away from overcrowded classrooms.

Education first, technology as the enabler

Since 2015, Saving Grace Education Group has delivered structured, self-paced online homeschooling to families across South Africa and beyond. Lesson and curriculum plans are teacher-planned and delivered through video lessons and a full Canvas learning management system, giving parents a clear view of what their child is learning and how they are progressing.

For 2027, SGEG offers:

CAPS homeschooling – Grade R to Grade 12 , in English and Afrikaans, with First Additional Language options in nine African languages for Grades R-9 and isiXhosa and isiZulu for Grades 10-12.

, in English and Afrikaans, with First Additional Language options in nine African languages for Grades R-9 and isiXhosa and isiZulu for Grades 10-12. Cambridge homeschooling – reception to IGCSE , continuing to AS and A Level.

, continuing to AS and A Level. Special needs curriculum – Grade R to Grade 10 , focused on functional literacy and numeracy.

, focused on functional literacy and numeracy. Remedial programme – Grade R to Grade 9.

Grades 10-12 through SACAI, with moderated school-based assessment and final examinations written in person at registered centres

"Technology lets us reach a child in Polokwane, Gqeberha or Windhoek with the same quality of material," the management team said. "But the heart of what we do is education: a curriculum followed properly, teachers who plan and mark the work, and a child who is able to learn at the pace that suits them. For a family that has been left waiting for a placement, that can mean starting the school year on day one, not week six."

Online schooling is growing – and so is the need for informed choices

Online and home-based learning has moved firmly into the mainstream. Industry estimates put the number of South African learners in home and online learning models at around 200 000. At the same time, the national regulatory framework is still catching up: the Department of Basic Education is working on amendments to the South African Schools Act to provide for online schools, and Umalusi's interim requirements mean that online and distance learners must write their National Senior Certificate examinations in person at registered examination centres, with school-based assessment moderated at several levels.

SGEG welcomes this direction. "Clear rules protect children and parents, and they protect the providers who do things properly," said Marnel Smith, Office Manager at Saving Grace Education Group. "Every family considering online schooling should ask hard questions before they pay a cent – and I am here to answer them. Whatever challenge your child may be experiencing on their education journey, call me on 021 300 8859. I will listen, and we will find a way forward together."

A parent's checklist before choosing any online school

SGEG recommends that parents ask every provider, including SGEG itself:

Which curriculum and qualification does my child work towards? CAPS leading to the NSC, Cambridge leading to IGCSE and A Level, or an adapted programme – and how does that fit my child's goals? Who is the assessment body for Grades 10–12, and where will final exams be written? Confirm registration directly with the assessment body, not only on a website. Who plans and oversees the teaching? Ask how qualified teachers are involved in lesson planning, marking and moderation, and how technology supports – rather than replaces – them. What does support look like in practice? Ask for response times, the channels available and how academic queries are escalated. What are the fees, terms and refund conditions? Get them in writing before enrolling. How will home education be registered? Under the BELA Act, parents of home learners must register with their provincial education department; ask how the provider helps families meet this requirement.

Enrolment for 2027

Enrolment for the 2027 academic year is open now. Families who enrol in November can have their child set up and familiar with the platform before the December holidays, ready to start term one on day one – not weeks later after a late placement.

Saving Grace Education 2027 Online Open Day – Monday, 16 November, 6pm

Parents who want to see the platform before they decide are invited to SGEG's 2027 Online Open Day on Monday, 16 November 2026 at 6pm (SAST). The session runs fully online, so families can join from anywhere in South Africa or beyond. Parents will see a live walk-through of the Canvas learning platform and the student portal, learn how the five-minute enrolment works, hear about the CAPS, Cambridge, special needs and remedial pathways for 2027, and put their questions directly to the SGEG team.

To reserve a place, visit www.savinggraceeducation.co.za or e-mail info@savinggraceeducation.co.za.

Enrol in five minutes at www.savinggraceeducation.co.za, call (+27) 21 300 8839 or e-mail info@savinggraceeducation.co.za to book a curriculum consultation.

The power is in your hands.