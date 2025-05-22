Nokia, Myriad Group’s Reflex target more ISPs, subscribers with BNG solution

Reflex delivers connectivity via a network as a service model.

Nokia has completed the first phase of the integration of its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) solution into the core network belonging to its reseller partner and IT managed services provider, Reflex, part of the Myriad Group. This forms part of Reflex’s network modernisation strategy, initiated to expand its ISP ecosystem in SA and bolster broadband service delivery and user experience.

The country faces a growing demand for high-speed broadband services, driven by digital transformation in both urban and rural areas. However, underserved regions remain a significant challenge.

Reflex delivers connectivity via a network as a service model and, according to the companies, the Nokia BNG solution, built on the Nokia 7750 Service Router platform and integrated with carrier-grade NAT, plays a crucial role in accelerating scalable deployment across the country.

Reflex believes by leveraging Nokia’s solution, it will empower more ISPs to extend their reach.

It believes the Nokia BNG solution lowers TCO, enabling ISPs to redirect capital into expansion initiatives and service delivery rather than infrastructure. This unlocks opportunities for ISPs to enter new, often underserved, communities by offering competitively priced broadband without compromising on quality

The managed services provider supports an ecosystem of 80-plus ISPs and expects to onboard new ISPs looking for high-performance, cost-effective network access, especially those targeting emerging and underserved markets.

See also Fibertime, Nokia to offer uncapped internet for only R5 a day

Toni Pellegrino, MD of SA and head of network infrastructure for southern and eastern Africa at Nokia, said: “Working with partners like Reflex from Myriad Group, which recognises the importance of neutral host models providing flexible and scalable networks, is crucial in addressing the connectivity challenges across South Africa. By replacing the legacy BNGs and investing in our Nokia 7750 Service Router platform, Reflex can onboard multiple ISPs and their subscribers with minimal equipment needs, lowering upfront investment, reducing energy use and supporting a more sustainable and inclusive digital future.”

Charles Castle, commercial and sales executive at Reflex Carrier Solutions, added: “Reflex’s mission is to give every ISP in South Africa an instant, carrier-grade on-ramp to a truly tier one network. Being a value-added reseller of Nokia, we believe in the solutions they provide so much that we deploy it in our core network ourselves.”

“By integrating Nokia’s 7750 SR-1 Broadband Network Gateways and carrier-grade NAT into the Reflex backbone, we are adding capacity and intelligence while reducing space, power and complexity. The result is a future-ready platform that is scalable, secure and always-on – delivering unrivalled uptime, rock-solid redundancy and the high-speed performance our partners need to grow with confidence.”