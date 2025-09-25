Nominate now for SA’s top CIOs

Winners of the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Decade of Service awards in 2024: AfriSam’s Louise van der Bank and the University of the Witwatersrand’s Dr Stanley Mpofu.

ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with MTN Business, is seeking nominations for the top enterprise CIO, as well as the top CIO in the public sector. Nominations can be made here.

Nominees will have demonstrated excellence in formulating and driving IT strategy, business and technology leadership, and overseeing projects. They must hold the most senior ICT decision-maker position within their organisation, and, over the past 12 months, they must have demonstrated leadership qualities, developed and executed a technology strategy and helped drive service delivery.

Nominations can be made on behalf of a deserving CIO or by a CIO themselves.

Once nominations close, a shortlist will be made and interviews held with candidates. For the Enterprise CIO 2025 award, judges from ITWeb Brainstorm will be joined by the winner of last year’s CIO Decade of Service for Enterprise, Louise van der Bank, CIO of AfriSam. The ITWeb Brainstorm Public Sector CIO 2025 judging panel will include the winner of last year’s CIO Decade of Service award for Public Sector, Dr Stanley Mpofu from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The awards will be handed out next month at the prestigious Brainstorm CIO Banquet, and will honour the outstanding contributions in SA in both the private and public sectors.

To find out more about the CIO awards and to nominate, please visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-brainstorm-cio-banquet-2025/nominate/.