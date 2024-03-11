Nominate your top contenders for Wired4Women Awards

Tell us who you think should be the winners!

The Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, has launched a wide-reaching awards programme to recognise the most remarkable women in the South African tech sector.



The nominations the Wired4Women Awards are closing in a week’s time, at COB on Monday, 18 March.

This new awards programme features 11 categories, aiming to acknowledge the diverse impact of women across the IT field – from C-level leaders to tech entrepreneurs, rising stars, and students.

The categories are:

Leader of the Year (CIO, CTO, CISO)

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Coding

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazer

To ensure that the most remarkable, talented and inspiring women in our industry receive the recognition they deserve, we are calling on all South African IT professionals to help us identify and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of women in South African tech.

Who are the female tech game changers and champions in your company, network, community or area of influence?

Make sure to submit your nominations by COB on Monday, 18 March, here:

The finalists will be revealed at the end of April, and the announcement of the winners will take place at the Wired4Women Awards gala event on 22 May in Sandton.