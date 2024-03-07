Nominations are open for Wired4Women awards

The submission deadline is 18 March. Make sure the best candidates get a chance to win.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum, in association with ITWeb Brainstorm, has launched a new awards programme that aims to recognise remarkable women in the South African tech sector.

The inaugural Wired4Women Awards feature 11 categories designed to acknowledge leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact, and talent.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum is an association of IT leaders that was founded three years ago. The forum is actively promoting diversity and gender equity through networking, mentorship, and now, awards, to recognise women's contributions in IT, from top executives to rising stars and outstanding students.

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women Tech Forum, says it is important to improve and nurture female representation within the technology sector. “We want our daughters to grow up in a world where they can be whoever they want to be, but you can’t be of what you can’t see. They need the role models to aspire to, and these awards aim to showcase these role models.”

Award categories and selection process

Leader of the Year (CIO, CTO, CISO)

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Coding

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazer

The judging panel, including Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors and other senior industry representatives, will determine the winners.

The finalists will be revealed at the end of April and the announcement of the winners will take place at a gala event in Sandton on 22 May.

The submission deadline for nominations is COB on Monday, 18 March.

We encourage you to help us identify the most remarkable women in our industry and make sure their achievements get the recognition they deserve. Please review the awards criteria and submit your nominations by COB on 18 March.