Nominations open for ITWeb Brainstorm CIO of the Year Awards

Winners of the ITWeb Brainstorm 2025 CIO of the Year Awards: Tando Luyaba from the Information Regulator (left) and Khomotso Molabe from Standard Bank.

ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with First Distribution and Microsoft, has announced the opening of nominations for its CIO of the Year Awards for 2026, and calls on the ICT community to propose outstanding candidates for the awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of SA’s chief information officers (CIOs) in both the enterprise and public sector over the past 12 months.

Nominations are now open and should highlight a key technological initiative or project led by the CIO, showcase their leadership qualities and explain why they deserve to win the relevant award – either the Enterprise or Public Sector CIO of the Year Award.

Last year’s winners were Tando Luyaba, CIO of the Information Regulator, who claimed the Public Sector CIO of the Year Award, and Khomotso Molabe, group CIO for personal and private banking at Standard Bank, who won the Enterprise CIO of the Year Award.

Nominations are open for two weeks and close on Monday, 28 September.

A team of judges, including Luyaba, will shortlist the finalists. Then a round of interviews will take place before the judges pick the final winners.

The winners will be announced at the prestigious ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet on Thursday, 22 October, at the Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff in Johannesburg.

Nominees must hold the most senior ICT decision-maker position within their organisation. The nomination process is quick and simple and can be completed by clicking here.