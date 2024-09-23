Noscotek introduces Nostello SmartSense: Revolutionising invoice processing with seamless integration

Transform the way you handle invoice processing and system integration.

Noscotek, which positions itself as a leader in digital business solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Nostello SmartSense, a cutting-edge tool that is transforming the way businesses handle invoice processing and system integration. As organisations increasingly seek efficiency in managing financial operations, SmartSense offers a sophisticated solution that automates invoice processing and ensures seamless integration with existing enterprise systems.

Streamlining financial operations

Nostello SmartSense is specifically designed to address the growing need for businesses to manage and process invoices with greater efficiency and accuracy. By automating the extraction and processing of invoice data, SmartSense significantly reduces the time and effort required to manage these critical financial documents. Businesses can now automate payments, reduce errors and ensure that financial data is consistently up to date across all systems.

Nostello SmartSense is also designed with the systems administrator in mind. The solution is quick and easy to implement and doesn’t require lengthy data model training and configuration like many others do. Within one hour, the services of SmartSense can be integrated into any system. Our expert integration team is ready to assist you.

Powerful integration middleware

One of the standout features of Nostello SmartSense is its powerful integration middleware, which allows businesses to connect and synchronise data across multiple platforms effortlessly. Whether integrating with ERP systems, CRM platforms or other financial management tools, SmartSense ensures that invoice data is accurately captured and seamlessly incorporated into existing workflows. This capability reduces the risk of data silos and ensures that all departments have access to the most current financial information.

Success in the banking sector

A notable customer in the banking sector has successfully implemented Nostello SmartSense to automate invoice payments to suppliers, significantly enhancing their financial operations. Through seamless integration with MS Exchange, invoices are directly sourced from e-mail attachments, automatically extracted and verified against the ERP system. Payments are processed instantly, allowing suppliers to be paid within minutes. This implementation has reduced the department’s workload by over 50%, enabling staff to focus on more strategic tasks, while automatically processing payments exceeding R50 million per month. Notably, suppliers did not need to alter their processes to benefit from this efficiency.

Strategic asset for modern businesses

“Nostello SmartSense is more than just an automation tool; it's a strategic asset that empowers businesses to optimise their financial processes,” said Ben Sheppard, CEO of Noscotek. “We are proud to offer a solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides the flexibility to integrate seamlessly with the diverse systems our clients already use.”