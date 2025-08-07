Nostello launches SmartSense: AI-powered document extraction tool transforming business efficiency

Nostello, sub-division of Noscotek.

Nostello, a sub-division of Noscotek, which positions itself as a leading innovator in intelligent automation, is proud to announce the launch of Nostello SmartSense, a cutting-edge document extraction suite powered by advanced AI technology. Designed to revolutionise how businesses manage and process documents, SmartSense offers unmatched accuracy, real-time data processing and seamless integration capabilities.

SmartSense is engineered to extract data from both structured and unstructured documents with remarkable precision. From invoices and contracts to handwritten forms, it adapts effortlessly to various formats, empowering organisations to eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors and accelerate decision-making.

“Businesses are overwhelmed with information, but under-equipped to use it effectively,” says Sheldon Halgreen, Technical Director of Nostello. “SmartSense was built to bridge that gap, helping teams turn documents into actionable data, instantly and at scale.”

Key features of Nostello SmartSense:

AI-powered data extraction – accurately pulls information from diverse document types.

– accurately pulls information from diverse document types. Universal document compatibility – works with both digital and handwritten formats.

– works with both digital and handwritten formats. Real-time processing – enables instant insights for faster decisions.

– enables instant insights for faster decisions. Customisable extraction rules – adapts to each business’s unique data requirements.

– adapts to each business’s unique data requirements. Seamless system integration – easily connects with existing infrastructure for long-term efficiency.

SmartSense is already delivering measurable results for early adopters, reducing processing times by up to 78% and saving hundreds of staff hours per month.

A compelling example of SmartSense’s impact can be seen at Standard Bank Fleet, where the system is actively being used to automate the processing of fleet-related invoices. In this environment, SmartSense handles the extraction and validation of high-volume invoice data, which is then automatically processed for payment, streamlining transactions of up to R100 million per month. This real-world use case demonstrates the suite’s ability to handle mission-critical processes in high-pressure environments with speed and accuracy.

“At Standard Bank, we are constantly looking for ways to drive efficiency, reduce friction and empower our teams with intelligent tools. The launch of Nostello SmartSense is a game-changer, it brings precision, speed and scale to document processing, enabling organisations to focus on what truly matters: delivering value to clients and making smarter decisions faster,” says Justin Thomas, Executive Head: BCB Fleet Management, Standard Bank Group.

This launch represents a major leap forward for businesses seeking to automate operations, unlock hidden efficiencies and stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape.

Nostello, sub-division of Noscotek info@noscotek.co.za (+27) 11 100 4678 https://noscotek.co.za/nostello-smartsense-invoice-extraction/