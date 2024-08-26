NRF creates inclusive innovation, research community

The NRF has grounded SA’s research landscape in equity and inclusiveness, says government.

The National Research Foundation (NRF) has been commended for driving transformation in the national system of innovation, having significantly upped the number of black and female researchers.

This, as the foundation marked its 25th anniversary of cultivating research, innovation, impact and partnerships.

As an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the NRF funds research, development of high-end human capacity and critical research infrastructure.

From 2018 to 2022, the NRF increased the number of black South African researchers it funded from 73% to 84%.

In addition, the percentage of South African women rose from 53% to 59%, with the number of black women growing from 44% to 52%, according to Nomalungelo Gina, DSI deputy minister.

Gina addressed the 2024 NRF Awards event that took place recently in the North West.

“The NRF has been instrumental in transforming our country’s research landscape into one that is grounded in equity and inclusiveness,” said the deputy minister. “Through its support and funding programmes, the foundation has enabled the transformation of our scientific cohort, ensuring our knowledge enterprise is both responsive and successful.”

Gina also acknowledged the NRF’s commitment to advance scientific infrastructure and innovation through substantial investments in research facilities, such as the South African Isotope Facility and the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, which have placed SA at the forefront of global research in the fields of particle physics and radio astronomy.

“The Presidential PhD programme is a key human capital initiative that is expected to significantly boost South Africa’s research capacity. The NRF has been tasked with establishing a dedicated PhD Project Office, with seed funding of R1 billion already secured in partnership with the National Skills Fund,” she added.

As the conclusion of its 2025 strategy nears, the foundation is focusing on the 2030 strategy to further align with the Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan and enhance its contribution to the goals outlined in the 2030 National Development Plan.

As part of the 2024 NRF Awards, the deputy minister commended the award winners for their contributions to SA’s knowledge base. “We are proud of each of you and thank you for your sterling contributions to the country's knowledge base.”

This year’s awards, held under the theme: “Celebrating 25 years of research, innovation, impact and partnerships”, aimed to recognise individuals and groups who have made extraordinary contributions to knowledge generation, human capacity development and public engagement with research.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, chairperson of the NRF board, congratulated the 2024 winners and highlighted the NRF's 25 years of leading, promoting and supporting highly-impactful research and innovation to advance the national system of innovation.

“This anniversary is also an important reflection, a moment for us to look back and take stock of how far we've come as the NRF over a quarter of a century.”

NRF CEO Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo noted the research enterprise’s success is based on the partnerships it has developed with universities, as well as local, regional and international science councils and organisations.

“Without these collaborations, we would not have been able to build the cohort of trained scientists we have today.”