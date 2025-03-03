NTT Data appoints Amantha Naidoo as SA managing executive

Amantha Naidoo, NTT Data's incoming managing executive for South Africa.

NTT Data, formerly known as Dimension Data, has appointed Amantha Naidoo as managing executive for South Africa, effective 1 May.

In a statement, the company says in this strategic role, Naidoo will be responsible for driving NTT Data's growth and strategy execution in the South African market, while supporting the company's broader mid-term plan for fiscal years 2025-2027 and beyond.

“We are delighted to welcome Amantha to NTT Data," says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data for Middle East and Africa (MEA).

“Her exceptional track record in business transformation, strategic leadership, and deep expertise across multiple industries aligns with NTT Data’s vision to offer industry-specific end-to-end solutions, complementing our existing strength in systems integration track record.”

The firm says Naidoo brings over 20 years of experience in strategy, consulting, and digital transformation.

Most recently, she served as a digital and business transformation advisor, providing independent advisory services to organisations across Africa.

Prior to that, she held several senior leadership positions at Accenture, including senior managing director (banking lead), and Africa as well as financial services strategy and consulting lead.

NTT Data notes that her extensive experience includes architecting large-scale banking transformation programs, establishing strategic joint ventures, and driving double-digit growth in new industries.

Naidoo has a proven ability to identify market opportunities and build high-performing teams across diverse cultural environments, it adds.

“This appointment reflects our commitment to providing dedicated leadership in key growth markets, while I focus on our strategic expansion across the MEA region,” says Turnley-Jones.

Naidoo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering with Honours from the University of the Witwatersrand and is currently pursuing advanced studies in Executive Coaching at the University of Cambridge.