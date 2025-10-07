NTT Data, AWS team up for AI-powered CX solutions

NTT Data has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to deliver AI-powered contact centre solutions.

NTT Data has signed a collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop AI-powered, industry specific contact centre solutions using Amazon Connect.

The partnership, announced yesterday, aims to accelerate the global adoption of cloud-based customer experience (CX) technologies.

Under the agreement, NTT Data will introduce Managed Customer Experience (MCX) for the Connect platform. According to the company, the modular system is designed to help businesses modernise customer service operations by integrating Amazon Connect’s AI capabilities with NTT Data’s managed services and analytics tools.

Sashen Naidu, global VP of customer experience at NTT Data, said the agreement with AWS is central to the company's mission "to modernise customer experiences for the AI-first era".

The collaboration will focus on creating scalable, cloud-based CX solutions for sectors such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and retail.

According to a statement, these solutions will use AI, machine learning, and data analytics to improve operational efficiency and enhance metrics like call handling time, first-call resolution, and customer satisfaction. The partnership will build on existing deployments and CX frameworks to reduce implementation time and cost for enterprises transitioning to cloud-based contact centres.

Lauren Wortmann, applications VP, NTT Data Middle East and Africa, noted that this capability was built in South Africa and is now being scaled globally. "By helping both regional and international clients modernise their contact centres, we’re not only improving operational efficiency but also transforming customer experience outcomes. It’s a powerful demonstration of how homegrown expertise can drive global impact.”

The joint solutions are expected to be available to clients in the coming months.