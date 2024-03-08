NTT DATA: Legacy of support for cycling continues under new name

The Absa Cape Epic is the world’s most televised mountain bike race, a feat that is only achievable with the aid of NTT DATA’s industry-leading technology.

NTT DATA traces its partnership with cycling back to 2014, when Dimension Data became a headline partner of the Absa Cape Epic. The following year, in 2015, the global technology and business solutions provider became the official technology partner of the Tour de France and the title sponsor of South Africa’s World Tour cycling team, Dimension Data for Qhubeka. The relationship with cycling in general and mountain biking in particular has been a fruitful one, and one that is set to continue under the NTT DATA banner in 2024 and beyond.

The Absa Cape Epic is the world’s most televised mountain bike race, a feat that is only achievable with the aid of NTT DATA’s industry-leading technology. “Every year we take the teams racing the Absa Cape Epic into some of the most remote parts of the Western Cape – places where there is no mobile phone reception, let alone internet access,” Jonathan Meintjes, Head of MTB South Africa, noted. “Dimension Data made broadcasting the race possible, and more importantly, connected riders to their friends and family members at home while they took on the Untamed African Mountain Bike Race. It is with great joy that we now welcome NTT DATA’s reaffirmation of their support for mountain biking.”

Marc Jessiman, Vice-President of Technology Solutions at Dimension Data, emphasises: "Despite the company now being called NTT DATA, we still have a vested interest in using our technology solutions to support global sporting events. Cycling in general, and specifically the Absa Cape Epic, will continue to serve as a crucial testing ground and international platform to showcase our products and services.

The partnership with the Absa Cape Epic not only provides us with a platform to showcase our technology to influential potential clients, but also enables us to push our capabilities and personnel to their limits in some of the most challenging conditions, a scenario rarely encountered in supplying solutions to Sandton City Centre offices. This proves to our customers that we are prepared for every possible scenario and that their information technology needs will be exceeded by NTT DATA.”

Christo Toua, Brand Manager, Absa Cape Epic, says: “We are excited to have NTT DATA committed to the Absa Cape Epic to 2026. Thanks to their technology, the race was viewed by over 1 million people in 44 countries in 2023. Their WiFi and ethernet connections also allow us to upload hundreds of images, hours of social media videos every day throughout the race, and daily television productions, which are broadcast in 144 countries.”

NTT DATA’s WiFi will once again be free for participants and supporters in the Absa Cape Epic race villages, allowing them to upload their experiences to social media and to connect with loved ones at home. This connectivity is also essential to the race medical services. “Mediclinic runs the race medical centre, which is a de facto field hospital. If a rider is admitted into Mediclinic care, NTT DATA’s high-speed internet allows that individual’s treatment and medication to be uploaded onto Mediclinic’s secure national database. Then, if the rider needs further care post event, there is no risk of a Mediclinic doctor prescribing conflicting medication or being unaware of the patient’s prior treatments as it is all detailed online,” highlights Meintjies.

In a bid to increase equality in sports, the women’s NTT DATA Masters competition was introduced in 2023, which was won by the 2017 women’s race champions, Esther Süss and Jennie Stenerhag. This year, advanced technology will once again increase the profile of the women’s race and bring fans closer than ever before to the action.

As a headline partner of the Absa Cape Epic, NTT DATA will also be the category partner for the Masters competition. The men’s and women’s blue jerseys, for teams where both riders are between the ages of 40 and 49, have historically been highly competitive. Recently retired professional riders often compete for the NTT DATA Masters Jerseys and the category has been won by the likes of Karl Platt and Christoph Sauser, Jose Hermida and Joaquim Rodriguez, as well as Cadel Evans George Hincapie.

For more information on the Absa Cape Epic and the vital role that NTT DATA plays in connecting the event, visit www.epic-series.com/capeepic. The 2024 event will be the 20th edition of the race and will take place from 17 to 24 March.