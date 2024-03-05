NTT DATA targets Eastern Cape and KZN industries with a robust portfolio of solutions

Jacqui Toerien, regional sales executive, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal at NTT DAta, and Prashil Gareeb, VP of managed network dervice, Dimension Data.

Dimension Data (an NTT DATA affiliate) is intensifying its efforts to support the automotive and manufacturing sectors in KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape, with transformative solutions that are poised to invigorate these industries, enhancing their competitiveness in ways unparalleled.

According to Prashil Gareeb, VP of Managed Network and Collaboration Services at Dimension Data, the integration journey to NTT DATA marks a significant milestone. Gareeb asserts that this enhances the delivery of full-stack services and drives innovation across consulting, applications, infrastructure, connectivity, and operations. Moreover, it introduces new NTT DATA global services to the MEA market, bringing forth a broad portfolio of world-class solutions as managed services to transform and digitalise businesses.

"As a globally recognised industry leader, our commitment lies in delivering a superior client experience through our world-class platform-driven managed services. We aim to provide our clients with tailored solutions, spanning various industries such as retail, financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, mining, and beyond. By leveraging global best practices, we ensure that our portfolio remains not just relevant, but deeply impactful for our clients' diverse needs."

He notes that the group sees immense potential in the local market, with the South Africa region earmarked as its third-largest focus area for growth globally. “The full power of NTT is helping us to provide more solutions, knowledge, skills and IP to our clients in South Africa,” he says.

“We hear what the market is saying – particularly in specific regions and sectors that are under economic pressure. We understand the challenges they can’t solve at speed, and therefore we are taking our powerful solutions to these regions and sectors to become part of the economic agenda.”

Among the company’s accelerated efforts to offer clients an unmatched set of capabilities; NTT DATA will be doing a roadshow for top executives across 4 key cites, face-to-face engagements with NTT DATA experts and industry leaders, and opportunities for local executives to visit NTT DATA sites abroad and immerse themselves in the technology that will transform their own organisations environment.

Jacqui Toerien, Regional Sales Executive for South Africa, Coastal (Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal), says there is growing demand in the region for best-of-breed solutions offered through a single service integrator.

“We have deep industry expertise in sectors such as retail, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services. Our evolved business builds innovative, industry-leading solutions that grow customer revenue lines. We are able to manage the entire environment from applications, data and infrastructure right through to the factory edge, holistically, finding efficiencies and driving down costs, with everything wrapped in a secure managed services blanket. We can help these sectors transform, while they focus on what they do best,” she says. “We drive connectedness and a competitive advantage for businesses.”