Nutanix appoints Marco Vieira as new Regional Sales Manager for SADC

Marco Vieira.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which positions itself as a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Marco Vieira as Regional Sales Manager for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

With more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise technology and cloud sectors, Vieira takes on the role of driving Nutanix’s commercial strategy across SADC. He will focus on helping customers and partners accelerate their infrastructure modernisation journeys through flexible hybrid multicloud solutions that simplify operations and enhance business resilience.

“Marco’s strong market knowledge and leadership experience make him the ideal person to lead our next phase of growth in SADC,” said Raif Abou Diab, Country Manager South Gulf and sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix. “The region continues to play a vital role in Africa’s digital growth story, with organisations actively seeking cost-effective, high-performance alternatives in an increasingly complex and noisy market. Marco’s understanding of customer needs, combined with his deep partner relationships and knowledge of Nutanix, will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our position as the trusted choice for hybrid multicloud innovation across SADC.”

Raif Abou Diab.

Vieira previously spent more than three years at Nutanix as Territory Manager, contributing to the company’s regional growth and strengthening partner relationships across southern Africa. His return marks a renewed focus on deepening customer engagement and expanding the partner ecosystem across the region.

Before rejoining Nutanix, Vieira held senior leadership positions at Datacentrix, where he served as Sales Business Unit Manager, and at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he was Country Manager for Hybrid IT and Storage. His career has spanned both technical and strategic roles, including leadership in cloud architecture, storage and enterprise sales.

“I’m delighted to be taking on this role at such a critical time for the region,” said Vieira. “Across southern Africa, organisations are re-evaluating their IT strategies and looking for solutions that deliver real value without added complexity. There’s a growing appetite for modern, cost-efficient platforms that offer freedom of choice, and Nutanix is perfectly positioned to meet that need. My focus will be on working with our partner team, partners and customers to unlock new opportunities and achieve the results they need to really take advantage of application modernisation, a future built on AI and capitalising on their cloud investments.”