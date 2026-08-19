Nutanix, ChronoScale announce strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which positions itself as a hybrid cloud leader and AI innovator, and ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRN), an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding AI workloads, has announced a strategic partnership to jointly deliver enterprise-ready AI infrastructure and help accelerate adoption of AI services across global markets.

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities enterprise customers have historically had to assemble themselves – combining Nutanix's full portfolio of agentic AI solutions with ChronoScale's accelerated compute, enterprise AI foundry and outcome-driven delivery model.

ChronoScale and Nutanix platform integration

ChronoScale plans to leverage Nutanix software within its AI infrastructure platform to help deliver a broad portfolio of accelerated compute and AI services. The parties expect Nutanix software to help support customer onboarding, tenant management, service automation, virtualised infrastructure, managed Kubernetes environments and advanced AI service offerings. ChronoScale's platform is designed to support a broad ecosystem of technology partners. The companies also intend to jointly maintain demonstration and proof-of-concept environments to support customer evaluations and accelerate adoption of agentic AI solutions in the enterprise.

Extended GPU capacity, on-premises and beyond

ChronoScale plans to extend the Nutanix on-premises cloud footprint with elastic access to modern GPU capacity. Customers are expected to be able to procure reserved capacity through ChronoScale GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) for predictable workloads, or draw on ChronoScale Token Factory – pre-paid inference tokens backed by leading open source models – for burst and experimental workloads. The parties intend to integrate both offerings with the Nutanix enterprise AI offerings, including Agent Gateway and Private Inferencing, with the goal of providing customers a single control plane across their on-premises environment and ChronoScale capacity.

ChronoScale Foundry, delivered through Nutanix

Nutanix will enable the deployment of ChronoScale Foundry, an enterprise AI foundry, inside the customer's own environment, giving enterprises a managed platform to build, run and govern agentic workflows locally. Agents, enterprise data and workflow state remain within the customer's boundary. Enterprise customers are expected to be able to deploy Foundry directly through the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform Catalogue, extending Nutanix's AI portfolio into managed agentic workloads.

The partnership is designed to help enterprises globally deploy production-scale AI environments faster, with greater operational simplicity, sovereignty, security and scalability.

The partnership being announced today is underpinned by the strategic relationship and technology partnership that both ChronoScale and Nutanix have with NVIDIA. Chronoscale is an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), delivering an accelerated computing platform, built and optimised using NVIDIA-validated reference designs to deliver consistent performance at scale. Nutanix is an NVIDIA technology partner and ISV that has a suite of NVIDIA validated software to operate enterprise AI factories.

Together, ChronoScale and Nutanix intend to deliver an integrated platform built on NVIDIA AI economics that is designed to reduce operational complexity and accelerate time-to-value for enterprises adopting AI at scale. ChronoScale plans to deploy NVIDIA HGX B300 systems interconnected via NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo to deliver a production-ready stack.

Executive commentary

"The next phase of AI is about making enterprise-grade infrastructure easier to consume and faster to deploy. This partnership with Nutanix brings together two complementary strengths – Nutanix's proven cloud platform and ChronoScale's accelerated compute, AI services and Enterprise AI Foundry – to give customers a shorter, more sovereign path to production AI. It is an important milestone in our mission to become the platform where the global AI ecosystem converges." — Cenly Chen, Chief Executive Officer, ChronoScale

"Organisations are looking for a simpler path to deploying AI at scale. ChronoScale is building an impressive global AI infrastructure platform designed for the demands of modern AI workloads. Together, we will help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation by combining high-performance infrastructure with the operational simplicity, flexibility and security that Nutanix delivers." — Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix

The partnership also establishes a framework that includes joint marketing activities, sales enablement, technical collaboration, joint solution development and customer engagement programmes. Nutanix and ChronoScale intend to work together to target Global 2000 organisations and other enterprise customers seeking scalable AI infrastructure and sovereign AI services. The companies intend to jointly maintain demonstration and proof-of-concept environments to support customer evaluations and accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI solutions. The partnership is expected to be implemented through one or more definitive agreements.