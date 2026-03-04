Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index finds AI is driving rapid container adoption while shadow IT, organisational silos create AI risks

Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing at Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which positions itself as a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the findings of its eighth annual Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report, which measures global enterprise progress with cloud adoption. This year’s report looked closely at the challenges IT executives face as they navigate the rapid increase of AI use and need for application and infrastructure modernisation in the enterprise.

The rapid rise of AI adoption in the enterprise over the last year is forcing a wave of infrastructure modernisation, as companies race to build and run applications more efficiently. In fact, containers have become a core component of the enterprise application strategy, with the survey showing that 85% of respondents report that AI is accelerating their adoption of containers to improve speed, reliability and scalability.

“The findings indicate organisations need enterprise-grade security, resilience and portability as AI workloads can run anywhere,” said Lee Caswell, SVP, Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “Organisations would also benefit from a common operating environment for virtual machines and containers that enables their IT leaders to scale AI confidently across hybrid environments.”

Key findings from this year’s report, based on survey responses, include:

Eighty-two percent of respondents believe silos between business units and IT make it difficult to effectively execute technology initiatives, slowing deployment timelines and increasing complexity.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents encounter AI applications or agents being implemented by employees in non-IT functions. Eighty-seven percent believe unauthorised AI use introduces risk, including exposure of sensitive data and intellectual property. This highlights the need for closer collaboration between IT teams and business stakeholders to ensure AI deployments remain secure, compliant and aligned with organisational goals.

A majority of IT executives (61%) expect AI agents to enhance customer or employee experiences. Fifty-eight percent also anticipate that AI agents will improve productivity and efficiency. Additionally, some believe that AI agents can play a deeper role, with 57% seeing potential for AI agents to create new products, services or revenue streams.

For 80% of respondents, data sovereignty is a high priority when making infrastructure decisions including where to utilise containers. In fact, compliance obligations often drive organisations to keep data physically within the country where it was collected. More than half (57%) feel the need to run their infrastructure within a single country, whether on-premises or through a local cloud region, largely due to security or data protection concerns.

Organisations are turning to containers to support AI-enabled workloads and modern application development. Eighty-seven percent of respondents expect the use of containers for applications to increase over the next three years, while 83% say they are already building new applications in containers. Further, 85% of respondents believe AI is accelerating container adoption, which highlights why enterprises need to evolve their infrastructure strategies to handle containerised workloads.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents anticipate that their organisation will have more than five AI-enabled applications in the next three years. Yet if their organisation needed to deploy AI workloads on-premises, 82% view their current infrastructure as not fully ready to support this.

For the eighth consecutive year, Nutanix commissioned a global research study to assess the state of cloud adoption, containerisation and GenAI application deployment. Conducted in November 2025 by Wakefield Research, the survey gathered responses from 1 600 cloud, IT and engineering executives with at least a manager-level title. Respondents represent organisations with 500 or more employees across Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

To learn more about the report and findings, please download the full eighth annual ECI report here. Watch Dan Ciruli, VP Cloud Native at Nutanix, comment about the report here.