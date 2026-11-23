Shaista Ahmed, director of channel and ecosystem for the Middle East and Africa at Nutanix. (Image supplied)

Hybrid cloud and AI platform company Nutanix plans to expand its FY27 Elevate Partner Programme to include systems integrators (SIs), as part of several changes announced recently.

The updates include incentives for referrals, renewals and customer expansion, as well as increased support for partner-led services. These incentives – including rebates linked to acquisition and platform expansion, growth and on-time renewals – have been designed to support partners in building service capabilities around hybrid cloud, enterprise AI, cloud-native applications and databases.

According to a statement released by Nutanix, the inclusion of systems integrators recognises their role in shaping IT strategy , designing and integrating solutions, managing migrations and delivering services.

Shaista Ahmed, director of channel and ecosystem for the Middle East and Africa at Nutanix, said customers increasingly relied on systems integrators and consulting partners to shape IT strategy, design solutions, manage migrations and deliver ongoing services. Bringing eligible SIs and consulting partners into Elevate would allow Nutanix to recognise and reward the value they create across that journey, while helping them build services capabilities around hybrid cloud, enterprise AI, cloud-native applications and databases, she said.

“Systems integrators were not absent from the Nutanix ecosystem. The change is that FY27 introduces a more formal and consistent Elevate route for eligible SIs and consulting partners, with benefits aligned to the way they create value – through advisory work, solution design, integration, migration and services. This gives those partners clearer recognition and a defined way to participate even when another partner completes the transaction,” said Ahmed.

The expanded programme includes incentives linked to Nutanix Enterprise AI, Nutanix Database Service and Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, as well as support for developing services around these technologies.

According to Nutanix, eligible SIs and consulting partners will also be able to earn referral rewards for identifying and developing business opportunities, even if they are not responsible for the final sale.

The company stated that referral eligibility is based on participation in the Elevate SI and consulting-partner programme, the partner’s Elevate level and good standing, and evidence that the partner materially helped develop the opportunity. Under the FY27 SI guide, enrolled partners are not eligible for the referral benefit; partners at Authorised level or higher can qualify.

Nutanix added that the partner must provide at least two of three forms of evidence – joint sales engagement, leadership of a customer executive briefing, or an on-site proof of concept or demonstration – and submit the claim before the deal closes. The referral applies to eligible non-public-sector opportunities and is capped at $75 000.

Ahmed said: “We will evaluate the programme through those outcomes and through partner engagement and competency development. All details are available to the partners depending on the partnership tier.”