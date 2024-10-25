Nutanix looks to expand market share amid Broadcom-VMware shake-up

Mohammad Abulhouf, VP and GM for emerging markets, Nutanix.

Leadership at Nasdaq-listed cloud software provider Nutanix says it is ready to onboard customers that are looking for alternatives following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware.

The $61 billion dea in November 2023 caused a stir in South Africa’s channel, particularly the decision to transition to a ‘by-invitation-only Broadcom Advantage Partner Programme.’

Amid these shifts, Nutanix is looking to expand its market share, positioning its Cloud Platform and AHV visualisation solution as VMware alternatives.

At the Nutanix Cloud Day South Africa this week, Mohammad Abulhouf, VP and GM for emerging markets at Nutanix, described the Broadcom-VMware scenario as “one of several tailwinds” propelling the company forward.

Abulhouf said partners are scouting for alternative service providers and technologies, and the VMware acquisition has prompted customers to reconsider Nutanix.The company is proactively engaging these customers, providing them with options to diversify their virtualisation platform or transition away from VMware entirely.

Hybrid multicloud tailwind

Nutanix offers a unified platform for managing apps and data across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

Abulhouf said Nutanix “is the only real believer in the hybrid multicloud adoption model” and this is another tailwind helping to grow the business,

The company defines this model as“on-premises (data centre/edge) operations plus multiple public clouds, i.e. combination of hybrid cloud and multicloud but with a common operating model”.

During the cloud day, the company’s execs stressed that emerging markets like Africa have a unique opportunity to become cloud-ready, digital-first growth markets due to fewer legacy constraints and a young, innovation-driven population.

“This is why Africa as an emerging market can leapfrog and become the new Europe and US markets,” Abulhouf said.

News head for South Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa

Nutanix has also announced that Raif Abou Diab has been appointed as country manager for the South Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa region.

“Nutanix’s commitment to the Sub-Saharan African region is unwavering—we are investing heavily to drive sustained growth and deliver real business value here,” said Abou Diab in a statement.