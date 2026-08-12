Nutanix puts agentic AI into action for enterprises

Thomas Cornely, executive vice-president, Product Management, Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), which positions itself as a leader in hybrid cloud, has announced the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), enabling customers to safely use AI tools to automate their daily cloud operations. The MCP server for NCP is an open source software that implements the MCP specification and enables AI agents and developer tools to interact with NCP through the Nutanix Prism v4 API.

With the launch of its MCP server, Nutanix customers can build agentic AI applications that have access to a robust tools layer to power secure actions on NCP, empowering IT teams to speed up daily operations across large hybrid multicloud environments without losing visibility or control.

Operating modern hybrid multicloud environments traditionally depends on deep technical expertise and strict access controls. Although AI assistants can drastically speed up how these systems are managed, enterprises need the certainty that AI actions are safe and authorised. This level of security is necessary for everyday operations, from executing major system upgrades to tracking network performance across the entire business.

The new MCP Server for NCP solves these challenges by acting as a secure passthrough between AI assistants, such as GitHub Copilot, Claude Code and Cursor to safely translate plain-English requests into precise infrastructure API actions for an organisation's hybrid multicloud environment. The solution translates everyday language requests into precise, safe system actions while automatically enforcing existing corporate security and access policies. By creating a dedicated safety passthrough around AI tools, the solution allows IT teams to confidently automate routine operations and build custom AI-driven workflows.

“Nutanix has a long history of using automation to simplify complex cloud operations. The MCP server is an exciting next step on our journey, allowing us to bring the power of autonomous AI agents to cloud management,” said Thomas Cornely, executive vice-president, Product Management, Nutanix. “By creating a secure gateway between AI tools and our platform, we are giving customers the confidence to safely use AI to operate and govern their hybrid multicloud environments.”

Enterprise AI tools are only as secure as the platform APIs powering them. The MCP server addresses this reality by building directly on the Nutanix Prism V4 API Gateway, allowing connected AI tools to inherit the native governance and fine-grained access controls of NCP. Rather than risking unassisted changes to production environments, IT operators can safely use AI assistants to analyse system health, surface diagnostics and accurately stage automation workflows while maintaining operator oversight through 'human-in-the-loop' capabilities.

Architectural governance and developer capabilities

The Nutanix Prism V4 API Gateway strictly handles all execution, governance and security controls, enabling the MCP Server to provide a highly secure and predictable environment for enterprise AI operations. It is designed to support:

Fine-grained role-based access control (RBAC): Confines autonomous agents to executing calls only on specific APIs for which they have been granted explicit, granular authorisation.

Confines autonomous agents to executing calls only on specific APIs for which they have been granted explicit, granular authorisation. Throttling and metering: Implements built-in traffic regulation to help prevent agent swarm attacks while natively tracking API usage across automated workflows.

Implements built-in traffic regulation to help prevent agent swarm attacks while natively tracking API usage across automated workflows. Comprehensive auditing: Generates detailed system logs to maintain visibility into which AI agent initiated which specific command.

Generates detailed system logs to maintain visibility into which AI agent initiated which specific command. Asynchronous task management: Offloads long-running operations as asynchronous tasks, allowing autonomous agents to efficiently track progress and execution status until completion.

For developers, the MCP server makes building automation tools faster and more intuitive. By giving AI coding assistants exact system blueprints upfront, developers can instantly generate platform-ready scripts in their preferred languages – including Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, PowerShell, curl or any REST and JSON-compatible format. This allows teams to easily configure precise security permissions through a single interface, or build their own custom AI agents to automate and govern their Nutanix infrastructure from end to end.

Customers can download the MCP server for NCP from developers.nutanix.com and use it with any of their own AI agents.