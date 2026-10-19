Nutanix recognised in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management for second consecutive year

News summary

Nutanix is recognised in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management for the second year in a row.

Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) is a full-scale enterprise platform designed to simplify Kubernetes operations across a wide range of environments.

NKP can run independently or as part of Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), supporting Kubernetes across virtualised and bare-metal infrastructure, public cloud, edge and air-gapped environments.

Why it matters

Enterprises are looking to reduce operational complexity and make it easier for platform teams to manage applications at scale. NKP helps standardise operations, improve efficiency and provide greater consistency across modern application environments. NKP is also a Cloud Native Computing Foundation certified Kubernetes AI conformant platform, with built-in extensions for enterprises to safely build and run agentic AI anywhere.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, has announced it has been recognised in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management. This marks the second consecutive year Nutanix has been recognised as a challenger in this Magic Quadrant, following the 2024 launch of NKP.

NKP can operate independently or as part of NCP, enabling Kubernetes across virtualised and bare-metal infrastructure, public cloud, edge and air-gapped environments. It helps organisations simplify the management of cloud-native applications across distributed, stateful and disconnected environments while providing a unified infrastructure foundation for traditional, modern and AI workloads.

Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice-President, Product Management, Nutanix.

“As organisations modernise their applications and embrace AI, they need infrastructure that gives them greater simplicity and flexibility without creating new silos,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice-President, Product Management, Nutanix. “We believe our recognition for the second consecutive year reflects the progress we’ve made with NKP, and our broader approach to helping customers run traditional, cloud-native and AI workloads on a unified platform.”

Nutanix continues to expand its cloud-native capabilities with the introduction of NKP Metal, extending NKP to provide unparalleled simplicity to Kubernetes deployments directly on bare-metal infrastructure. NKP Metal is designed to bring automated deployment, life cycle management and enterprise data services to physical infrastructure, giving organisations greater flexibility to run modern and AI workloads across virtualised and bare-metal environments.

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Container Management, Dennis Smith, Tony Iams, Wataru Katsurashima, Lucas Albuquerque, Carolin Zhou, 2 September 2026

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