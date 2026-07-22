Nutanix to demonstrate enterprise AI innovations for agentic AI era at AMD Advancing AI 2026

Debo Dutta, Chief AI Officer, Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), which positions itself as a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, will showcase its vision for enterprise agentic AI at AMD Advancing AI 2026, demonstrating how organisations can build scalable AI infrastructure while improving cost control, governance and data sovereignty.

As enterprise AI moves from isolated experimentation to production-scale deployment, autonomous AI agents are increasingly retrieving context, interacting with enterprise tools and continuously executing complex workflows. This shift is driving new challenges around infrastructure scalability, governance and the economics of AI. Additionally, as agents consume and generate millions of tokens daily to perform routing, validation and execution tasks, the financial reality of rented infrastructure becomes a massive bottleneck to scale.

Nutanix provides a pragmatic path to a two-tier intelligence strategy, enabling organisations to reserve frontier AI models for complex reasoning while routing high-volume workloads to optimised models running on private infrastructure. Using an agent gateway, organisations can intelligently route requests, enforce policy, manage access and improve control over AI costs.

At AMD Advancing AI 2026, Nutanix will demonstrate how to make this two-tier agentic AI model sustainable. With the Nutanix Cloud Platform and Nutanix Enterprise AI, combined with AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI355X accelerators, enterprises are empowered to realise greater control over their AI workloads.

Key capabilities include:

Running long-lived AI agents while helping manage token costs.

Supporting data sovereignty by keeping AI workloads and proprietary data within governed hybrid multicloud environments.

Maximising infrastructure utilisation through shared inference infrastructure powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs.

"Owning your intelligence doesn't mean completely abandoning frontier models; it means taking control of your routing, your volume, and your costs. This allows you to leverage expensive frontier models for a small fraction of tasks that require complex, edge-case reasoning, while the vast majority of your high-volume tasks are routed to highly optimised models running securely on your private infrastructure," said Debo Dutta, Chief AI Officer, Nutanix.