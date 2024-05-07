Nutanix wins Intelligent Data Centres Storage Partner Award at Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024

From left: Phillip de Waal: Systems Engineering Manager, SADC & WECA, Gerhard Fourie: Channel Sales Manager, SSA & IOI, Zanele Ntsokota: Senior Field Marketing Manager, SADC & WECA Regions, Alex Russell: Regional Sales Manager, SADC.

Nutanix, which positions itself as a global leader in cloud software, is proud to announce its victory at the first ever Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024. The company has been honoured with the Intelligent Data Centres Storage Partner Award in recognition of its outstanding contributions to IT modernisation and excellence in storage solutions.

Hosted by renowned technology commentator Arthur Goldstuck, the Intelligent ICT Awards Africa celebrates innovation and excellence in the IT industry, showcasing the remarkable achievements of organisations driving digital transformation across Africa. Nutanix's win underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape. The company's comprehensive approach to IT modernisation enables businesses to harness the power of AI, enhance data security and promote sustainability.

"We are thrilled to receive the Intelligent Data Centres Storage Partner Award at the Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024," says Alex Russell, Regional Sales Manager, SADC for Nutanix. "This accolade is a testament to Nutanix's dedication to providing industry-leading storage solutions that enable organisations to achieve their IT modernisation goals and drive business success."

Alex Russell, Regional Sales Manager, SADC for Nutanix.

Nutanix's approach to IT modernisation empowers organisations to harness the power of cloud technology, enhance data security and promote sustainability. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility and cost-effectiveness, Nutanix's solutions enable businesses to streamline operations, improve productivity and deliver superior customer experiences.

The Intelligent ICT Awards Africa ceremony provided a platform for industry leaders to network and celebrate the transformative impact of digital initiatives in the region. Nutanix's win reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to navigate the complexities of modern IT infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

