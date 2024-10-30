OADC/WIOCC announce thought leader sponsorship of ITWeb's Cloud and Data Centre Summit

ITWeb's Cloud and Data Centre Summit 2024 is on 31 October.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Africa’s fastest-growing data centre company and its sister company, WIOCC, Africa’s Digital Backbone, will participate as a thought leader sponsor at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2024 on 31 October 2024

The Summit will take place at The Forum in Bryanston and will focus on the impact of cloud computing and data centres on South Africa’s digital landscape.

These technology resources are driving transformative trends such as 5G integration, automation, and sustainability initiatives, and must be front-of-mind for business leaders.

Brett Berry, sales manager for South Africa at OADC, will be speaking at the event.

Berry’s presentation is titled 'Data-driven healthcare – the backbone of NHI through colocation and network connectivity'.

It focuses on the foundational role of data centres and high-speed networks in enabling seamless healthcare services under the National Health Insurance (NHI), South Africa's strategy to achieve universal health coverage.

Berry will outline how colocation solutions provide secure, reliable infrastructure for managing health records, pharmaceutical inventories and telemedicine.

He will also discuss the WIOCC role in creating resilient networks to support healthcare facilities across urban and rural areas, and how colocation and network connectivity enable seamless access to patient data across different healthcare providers.

