Obscure Technologies announced as Sendmarc partner for Africa

Francois van Hirtum, Managing Director, Obscure Technologies.

South African cyber security specialist Obscure Technologies has been selected by Sendmarc to join forces in protecting Africa against cyber attacks.

Francois van Hirtum, Managing Director, Obscure Technologies, says the company is continually adding best-of-breed products to its solution stack. “The addition of Sendmarc to our extensive reservoir of globally leading vendors is a significant development both for our business and the markets in which we operate throughout Africa,” says Van Hirtum.

Sendmarc’s mission is to make the internet safer by protecting domains from e-mail impersonation, phishing and spoofing. Its DMARC management platform offers automated DMARC, DKIM and SPF management to secure e-mail communications across the globe. With Sendmarc, businesses can easily manage and protect multiple domains from the damage that impersonation can cause.

“Sendmarc works closely with their customers, believing that the client’s success is intrinsically linked to that of its own. The solution is designed to address the problems modern businesses face and to secure them against today’s ever-evolving cyber threats,” he says.

Van Hirtum confirms Obscure’s stated intention to continue to capitalise on its collective efforts with vendors and partners with a view to driving further expansion into new territories.