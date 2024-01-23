Obscure Technologies announces bold Africa channel expansion strategy

Yaadhna Singh Gounden, head of development for Africa, Obscure Technologies.

Last year, Obscure Technologies embarked on an ambitious expansion across Africa – a move that is already yielding immense benefits for channel partners joining the company. Obscure Technologies plans to redefine cyber security distribution in Africa and is calling on channel partners to join it in this transformative journey.

According to Yaadhna Singh Gounden, Obscure Technologies, Head of Development for the African region, the importance of cyber security cannot be overstated. “Technology is advancing at an exponential rate and while this is good news for business growth, with it comes an expanded threat landscape that is increasing in sophistication,” she says.

“Businesses across Africa are seeking robust cyber security solutions to safeguard their digital assets. In this climate, aligning with a trusted partner becomes paramount, and Obscure Technologies is poised to lead the charge in redefining cyber security distribution in Africa in 2024.”

Singh Gounden highlights the unique advantages channel partners can gain by partnering with Obscure Technologies. She details them as follows:

Dedicated account managers: Personalised support lies at the heart of our partner programme. Obscure Technologies assigns dedicated account managers to our channel partners. Our account managers possess a profound knowledge of the industry augmented by unsurpassed expertise. Internally, they are exceptionally well aligned with our wider team and are well versed in our product portfolio. This ensures partners receive tailored guidance and support throughout their customer support journey with us.

Specialised business unit managers: We understand that the world of cyber security is vast and complex. To keep our channel partners informed and at the forefront of innovation, Obscure Technologies maintains specialised business unit managers who remain updated on the latest developments in our security portfolio. These experts provide partners with timely insights, helping them to effectively navigate the ever-changing cyber security landscape.

Innovative distribution chain: Obscure Technologies has invested heavily in revolutionising the distribution chain for our channel partners. By streamlining processes and adopting cutting-edge technology, we ensure that our partners benefit from efficient and cost-effective distribution methods. This innovative approach empowers partners to deliver our cyber security solutions to their clients swiftly and reliably.

Comprehensive training and resources: We recognise that cyber security is a dynamic field, and staying ahead of the curve is essential. Obscure Technologies provides extensive training and resources to our channel partners, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to excel. Whether it's technical training, marketing support, or sales enablement, our partner approach covers it all.

Ongoing trend analysis: We understand that success in the channel partnership landscape depends on more than just support and resources. Obscure Technologies works closely with our local partners, and we invest in extensive measures aimed at understanding local market trends. This knowledge is coupled with constant monitoring of upcoming security trends that will support our channel partners in providing true value-added support to their customers.

“Our partner approach consists of a more comprehensive plan that our channel can benefit from when joining us,” adds Singh Gounden.

“As Obscure Technologies expands its footprint across Africa, we are not just seeking channel partners; we are forging lasting relationships. Our commitment to their success is unwavering, and our dedication to providing world class cyber security solutions is unmatched. Together with our channel partners, we help organisations across the continent to secure their digital assets and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.

“Obscure Technologies is poised to redefine cyber security distribution in Africa in 2024. Our unique partner approach positions our channel partners for success – we are Africa’s leading cyber security shape-changers,” she concludes.