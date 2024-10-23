Obscure Technologies appoints new chief technology officer

Philip Francis, CTO, Obscure Technologies.

Obscure Technologies, which positions itself as the leading cyber security specialist organisation, has announced the appointment of Philip Francis as CTO.

Francis brings a 15-year strong depth of experience in the IT industry to the role, having gained expertise in networking, infrastructure and securing the enterprise. “Philip has a proven track record that is second to none and is a detail-oriented professional with exceptional communication and problem-solving skills. Security is his passion, and his experience reflects his commitment to technology excellence,” says Francois van Hirtum, Managing Director at Obscure Technologies.

Francis notes his vision for his appointment is to drive the organisation to the forefront of the industry across the entire African continent. “My goal is to expand our footprint, entrenching our position as the undisputed market leader in the cyber security distribution space across Africa. I want our brand to be synonymous with excellence in consulting services, so that whenever anyone in the region thinks of cyber security consultancy, our company is the first organisation that comes to mind for any partner seeking top-tier security solutions. To achieve this, I will focus on maintaining our relevance in the ever-evolving market by continuously innovating and adapting to emerging trends. I am committed to fostering a culture where technical excellence is seamlessly integrated with strong sales acumen. This in turn translates into our team not only possessing the highest level of skills and certifications, but also the ability to effectively convert this knowledge into successful business outcomes.

“By aligning our technical and sales capabilities, we will drive deals to successful conclusions, cementing our reputation as the go-to distributor for security solutions across the continent,” says Francis.

He confirms he intends to drive the business to even greater operational excellence, fostering innovation. “My ultimate goal is to lead the business, from the technology perspective, to its fullest potential and establish us as the benchmark for quality and technical expertise in the field,” he concludes.