Obscure Technologies appoints new MD

Francois van Hirtum, Managing Director, Obscure Technologies.

Obscure Technologies has announced the appointment of Francois van Hirtum, previously CTO of the company, to the position of Managing Director with immediate effect. The company notes Van Hirtum's deep understanding of the technology landscape and commitment to excellence makes him the number one choice for leadership of the business into the next phase of its growth.

Van Hirtum was one of the founding members of the business and brings a wealth and depth of technical knowledge and experience to the role. “Obscure Technologies has enjoyed exponential growth since its establishment in 2016. We intend to continue to capitalise on our collective efforts with vendors and partners with a view to driving further expansion into new territories,” says Van Hirtum.

He brings two decades of experience in the ICT arena to the role and has in the past held senior technology positions at leading global corporations.

He confirms Obscure Technologies remains committed to its mission of providing cutting-edge cyber security solutions and protecting businesses against evolving threats. “As a founding member of the company, I have been deeply involved in its history and general workings from the outset in all areas including strategic planning, business development and team leadership. This has provided me with strong relationships with our internal teams, vendors and our extensive channel network, which I intend to fortify even further,” he adds.

Obscure Technologies continues to drive its expansion into new territories. “This will allow us to extend our expertise and support to a broader customer base across Africa, thus boosting our position as a leading cyber security specialist in the region,” he concludes.