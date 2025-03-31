Obscure Technologies, Cybereason team up at 2025 ITWeb Security Summit

Yasmin George, Obscure Technologies. (Image: Supplied)

Leading African cyber security specialist organisation, Obscure Technologies, is a platinum sponsor at the 2025 ITWeb Security Summit. According to Yasmin George, Sales Manager, Obscure Technologies will be joined by partner and global vendor, Cybereason, at the prestigious event.

Cybereason is acknowledged as a champion of cyber defenders with future-ready attack protection that extends from the endpoint to the enterprise, and to everywhere. “The Cybereason Defence Platform combines the industry’s top rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV) and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a malicious operation (MalOp). This enables defenders to stop cyber attacks from endpoints to every corner of the network,” says George.

Cybereason’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution is a fully managed detection and response security solution that provides proactive threat hunting, detection and remediation 24x7x365. “Driven by the Cybereason Defence Platform in combination with a full service security operations centre (SOC), the Cybereason MDR solution provides businesses with deep visibility and context into MalOp across all endpoints on a network. Acting as a standalone security solution or as an additional layer of security to an existing security practice, Cybereason’s MDR immediately matures any organisation’s security posture,” she says.

AI-driven security to predict, understand, end malicious operations

The Cybereason Defence Platform moves beyond endless alerting to instead recognise, expose and end malicious operations before they take hold. Using one agent, one console and one team to defend all endpoints, the AI-driven Cybereason Defence Platform was designed to expose and intercept all MalOps. “A MalOp is not an alert, but a contextualised view of the full narrative of an attack. Only Cybereason provides the actionable intelligence to outthink the adversary, the remediation speed to outpace their operations and the insights to end any attack,” notes George.

Don’t chase alerts – intercept MalOps – fully contextualised and correlated attack stories.

Identify and end attacks faster – improve detection and response intervals by 93%.

Leverage all your event data – where other solutions limit data collected, Cybereason collects and analyses 100% of event data.

Remediate in minutes, not hours.

Save time on every investigation with guided remediation.

Cybereason’s next-generation anti-virus (NGAV) – nine layers of unparalleled attack protection. George notes Cybereason is the only security vendor that brings a unique approach of multi-layered NGAV defence where each layer is purpose-built to prevent unique attacker techniques. “When these nine independent yet complementary layers are combined, unparalleled attack protection is achieved, ensuring that your business achieves your goals.”

Proactively end attacks earlier in the kill chain. Cyber criminals are leveraging novel and creative ways to exploit vulnerabilities in our company’s defences. That is why Cybereason uses nine layers of uniquely designed technologies to block malicious activity in the earliest stage of an attack. Cybereason’s unique multi-layered AI-powered approach ends attacks pre-execution, on-execution and post-execution, ensuring that defenders always win. Robust forward defences mean less malicious activity in the environment requiring later investigation and response, giving your team back precious time.

Stop any form of ransomware. With ransomware attacks growing more sophisticated by the day, it can feel like it’s only a matter of time before they come for you. With multi-layered protection, AI-powered endpoints, protection from the kernel to the cloud, and the only predictive ransomware protection available, a ransomware attack won’t feel inevitable. You’ll feel invincible. Cybereason is the only vendor that can confidently say, together with our customers, we are undefeated in the fight against ransomware.

Cybereason delivers nation-state level security for everyday use. George says historically, highly advanced tools have required legions of staff and bottomless IT budgets, while streamlined tools have been simplistic and ineffective. “With a single agent, Cybereason NGAV provides nation-state level prevention that amplifies your existing teams and resources. Stopping more attacks before they start improves the efficiency of your SOC, leaving them fewer events to investigate, while ease of use and streamlined deployment drastically reduces management overhead,” concludes George.