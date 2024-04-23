Obscure Technologies delivering SASE advanced security posture to African market

SASE will evolve to enhance user experiences, including meeting the demands of a remote workforce.

Leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies, predicts that as the threat landscape evolves, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is poised to continually strengthen its security posture through constant adaptation and integration of cutting-edge technologies.

“SASE's cloud-native architecture signals a transformative shift, integrating security services for agile and scalable network solutions,” says Francois van Hirtum, CTO, Obscure Technologies.

He predicts SASE's global reach will redefine connectivity, ensuring secure and optimal access to applications and data regardless of geographical location, fostering a borderless digital environment.

“SASE has redefined what it is to have holistic digital resilience and true global connectivity,” he says.

Van Hirtum notes the future of SASE lies in automated intelligence, where machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) play a pivotal role in proactively identifying and mitigating emerging cyber threats. “SASE is fast becoming pivotal to the achievement of holistic digital resilience, seamlessly blending security and networking to provide organisations with robust, future-proof solutions,” he says.

Peering into the future, he confirms SASE will evolve to enhance user experiences, including meeting the demands of a remote workforce. “Partnering with a growing tech ecosystem ensures SASE stays ahead in addressing diverse business needs. The future holds heightened security, adaptability and global connectivity, redefining the digital landscape with resilience and strategic collaboration,” Van Hirtum concludes.

To find out more about Obscure Technologies SASE offerings click here.