Obscure Technologies delivers Palo Alto’s next-generation SD-WAN to SA market

Palo Alto’s next-generation SD-WAN.

South African cyber security organisation, Obscure Technologies, through its partnership with global cyber security leader, Palo Alto Networks, is delivering next-generation SD-WAN – an advanced software-defined networking solution that incorporates AI, machine learning and automation – to the African market.

“Traditional SD-WAN lacks these modern technologies and, as such, it cannot provide the enhanced network agility, superior security and efficient traffic flow management offered by the Palo Alto next-generation SD-WAN solution,” says Francois van Hirtum, CTO at Obscure Technologies.

“Machine learning and AI technologies are utilised to analyse and optimise network traffic flows, which in turn positively impacts performance. This provides seamless application functionality even in high congestion environments,” he says.

He confirms security is heightened through advanced features affording greater protection against cyber threats.

“Downtime is minimised, and network reliability is increased, thus improving overall system availability,” Van Hirtum adds.

Next-generation Palo Alto SD-WAN features include:

Simplified network management.

Streamlined network management processes – making it more efficient; less cumbersome.

Seamless cloud integration facilitates easy integration of cloud-based applications and services, leveraging cloud computing for increased productivity and cost reduction.

“Exceptional user experiences are delivered as next-generation SD-WAN ensures application availability with real-time performance SLAs, delivering a tenfold improvement while overcoming packet-based network challenges. It also simplifies operations as Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN reduces trouble tickets by up to 99%, simplifying network functions and expediting SASE migrations for customers.

“Improved security outcomes can be expected as Prisma SD-WAN natively applies best-in-class security, reducing breaches by 45% with ZTNA 2.0,” Van Hirtum concludes.

