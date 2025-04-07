Obscure Technologies highlights Rubrik as internationally recognised leader in cyber resilient data protection space at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Pieter Aucamp, Rubrik Vendor Manager, Obscure Technologies. (Image: Obscure Technologies)

Leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies, platinum sponsor at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit, will showcase global zero trust data security partner, Rubrik, at this year’s conference.

Pieter Aucamp, Rubrik Vendor Manager, Obscure Technologies, will be on hand to expand on all aspects of Rubrik’s globally leading cyber resilient data protection solutions, commencing with why customers must consider the protection of their valuable data regardless of the vertical market in which they reside. “Rubrik aims to drive and grow its partner and end-user landscape through the delivery of an industry-leading zero trust data security solution,” says Aucamp.

He emphasises that Rubrik makes data protection and recovery, and adherence to international compliance and governance standards, simple, achievable and manageable.

Some of the Rubrik benefits include:

Rubrik differentiates itself in the competitive backup and recovery landscape by tapping into a modern and leading AI-driven zero trust approach that enables the protection of an enterprise’s data from cyber threats and ransomware attacks.

Rubrik is a next-generation platform with a unified single interface that was built from the ground up to address the limitations associated with legacy solutions.

Rubrik leverages a turnkey zero trust data security platform that reduces total cost of ownership by simplifying operations and eliminating the dependence on legacy solutions.

Rubrik greatly reduces the deployment time for data protection solutions in the customer’s environments from weeks and months to days and hours. A Rubrik Rapid Response Team (RRT) on call 24/7 is available to assist organisations to respond to ransomware attacks, cyber incidents and data recovery emergencies. Customers also have access to a comprehensive partner portal where sales, marketing, technical and training programmes are on hand for easy entry to Rubrik’s knowledge base. Rubrik offers both a capex model for upfront procurement of hardware and software plus an opex model that is consumption based and billed on a monthly basis. Rubrik has an extensive reach to both partners and customers in Africa complemented by a highly skilled sales and technical team.

“As data volumes grow exponentially and cyber crime rapidly increases, it’s never been more important to secure your data wherever it resides, regardless if that is on-premises, in cloud or SaaS environments.

“Rubrik delivers a unified data security and management platform that combines backup and recovery, cyber resilience, ransomware protection, disaster recovery and cloud mobility – all in a single, AI-driven solution,” concludes Aucamp.