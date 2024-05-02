Obscure Technologies, Netskope SASE unlocking success for African markets

The cloud-delivered security service edge addresses evolving threats.

A leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies, is enabling business success in Africa through Netskope SASE solutions.

Key Netskope SASE features and benefits include:

Reduced network cost and complexity.

Integrated cloud-delivered security with fast, reliable access for any user device or site.

Elimination of traditional network perimeter and multiple security point products.

Francois van Hirtum, CTO at Obscure Technologies, notes Netkope’s SASE improves organisations’ overall security posture, as the comprehensive cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE) addresses evolving threats and protects valuable data. “It secures both managed and unmanaged users and devices, reducing risk and narrowing the attack surface. Network resilience and business agility capabilities are boosted and it supports digital transformation with a converged approach, ensuring security for new connections and consistent network performance,” says Van Hirtum.

“Netskope SASE integrates intelligent SSE and borderless SD-WAN into a cloud-native, single-vendor solution for enterprises. It unifies networking and security services, offering fast, reliable access from anywhere,” he confirms.

Key features include:

Cloud-native architecture: Netskope's SASE platform is designed as a scalable cloud-native system with micro-services for seamless adoption of cloud-based services.

Private cloud infrastructure (Netskope NewEdge): World’s largest private cloud network for secure, optimised onramp to web, cloud and SaaS. Full control over routing, peering and data centre decisions for lowest latency.

Context-driven zero trust engine: Ensures secure onramp to everything with control over routing and data centre decisions for lowest latency.

Van Hirtum highlights Netskope's advantages, which include 360° data protection (Netskope DLP) with machine learning (ML) and AI for discovery and monitoring of sensitive data. “There is full platform convergence. The scalable and modular SASE platform integrates industry's best security and networking technologies. Moreover, it offers a complete network and security platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, FWaaS, SSPM and DEM capabilities.

“Netkope’s SASE delivers AI-driven security and performance (SkopeAI) with end-to-end visibility and control. The suite of AI and ML innovations ensure superior data protection and cyber threat defence. Purpose-built NewEdge infrastructure and proactive DEM provide full hop-by-hop visibility within the SASE platform.

“Global coverage, extensive peering and low latency design delivers security without performance trade-offs. Borderless SD-WAN and proactive DEM enhance network performance for critical applications. It delivers a phenomenal user experience. All these powerful features combine to fuel business success,” concludes Van Hirtum.

To find out more about Obscure Technologies SASE offerings, click here.