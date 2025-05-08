Obscure Technologies, Palo Alto Networks team up at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Mark Jackman, Obscure Technologies, Palo Alto Networks Business Unit Executive. (Image: Supplied)

Obscure Technologies, which positions itself as a leading African cyber security specialist organisation, will be joined by partner Palo Alto Networks, a global cyber security leader, at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit.

Palo Alto Networks continually delivers innovation to enable secure digital transformation – even as the pace of change is accelerating. “Enterprises today are complex, cloud-enabled and continually transforming – with increasingly larger IT environments and more distributed endpoints,” says Mark Jackman, Obscure Technologies, Palo Alto Networks Business Unit Executive.

“While these expansions fuel business growth, they also contribute to a wider attack surface, leaving networks more vulnerable to threats. Many enterprises address this with a patchwork approach – bolting on a new cyber security tool for every issue. The problem is security teams already manage dozens of products, each with their own set of capabilities, UIs, data formats and integration mechanisms,” he says.

Jackman emphasises fragmented products don’t work well together. “This approach creates more complexities and security gaps. As threats diversify, leaders must fill those gaps and secure their organisations. The Palo Alto Networks portfolio of platforms consolidates best-in-class capabilities under a single, unified cyber security solution. These platforms cover every defence vector with security tools that share intelligence and work together – from prevention to detection and response – to stop the most complex threats.”

He cites the benefits of cyber security platforms as follows:

Enhance risk posture.

Simplify implementation.

Reduce IT and cyber complexity.

Reduce procurement costs and time.

“Palo Alto Networks offers the industry’s most advanced cyber security platforms and services, trusted by the world’s most valuable enterprises, and has been recognised in 11 Gartner Magic Quadrants and Forrester Waves.

Palo Alto Networks platforms protect every aspect of business.

Network security

Secure users, apps and data anywhere – on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid. Delivers complete zero trust network security, securing everything from headquarters to branch offices and data centres, as well as mobile workforces.

A consistent, integrated, and effective network security platform delivered in hardware, software, and cloud-based form factors.

Palo Alto Networks helps customers to:

Secure a hybrid workforce.

Provide secure connectivity for branches and remote operations.

Secure apps in public clouds and on-premises.

Implement and enforce zero trust policies across the enterprise.

Enforce the protection and compliance of sensitive data across all networks, clouds and users.

Secure all IOT devices with comprehensive visibility and least-privileged access controls.

Prevent zero-day attacks and stop advanced threats with inline deep learning.

Simplify the deployment of security across the entire network perimeter, including devices and remote operations.

Scale security across 5G infrastructure.

“Palo Alto Next-Generation Firewalls and Cloud-Delivered Security Services leverage inline deep learning to stop unknown zero-day attacks, so you can go beyond signature-based detection to block even the most evasive threats,” adds Jackman.

Cloud security

The move to the cloud has changed all aspects of the application development life cycle – security being foremost among them. Security and DevOps teams face a growing number of entities to secure as organisations adopt cloud-native approaches.

Ever-changing environments challenge developers to build and deploy at a frantic pace, while security teams remain responsible for the protection and compliance of the entire life cycle.

Palo Alto Networks provides the broadest cloud security platform; Prisma scales with your growing business requirements.

Palo Alto Networks helps customers to:

Provide comprehensive security across the application life cycle, from code to cloud.

Detect misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and threats in near-real time.

Empower IT teams to deliver optimal user experiences.

Eliminate cloud blind spots.

Achieve compliance in the cloud.

Secure hosts, containers and serverless applications.

Block threats and prevent lateral movement on the cloud network.

Scale and grow in functionality without additional complexity.

Centrally manage identities and govern access across complex multicloud environments.

“Workloads, infrastructure, applications and data are secured across hybrid and multicloud environments,” says Jackman.

Security operations

Palo Alto Networks offers the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolio for security operations, empowering enterprises with best-in-class detection, investigation, automation and response capabilities. “The future is secured by providing SecOps teams with Cortex, a one-stop shop to address all key challenges in a more efficient way so that they can focus on delivering higher security outcomes.”

Customers are empowered:

Continuously discover, evaluate and mitigate attack surface risk.

Automate security operations and processes.

Augment security resources.

Speed up incident response.

We can help you reduce the number of security alerts, automate end-to-end security operations and gain holistic visibility across your enterprise.

With native integration and interoperability, SOC teams can close the loop on threats with continual synergies across the Cortex ecosystem. These products work in concert to monitor the threat landscape and provide the most robust detection, response and investigation capabilities.

Threat intelligence and incident response

Unit 42 brings together world-renowned threat researchers, incident responders and security consultants to create an intelligence-driven, response-ready organisation that's passionate about helping you proactively manage cyber risk. “Palo Alto Networks teams serve as customers’ trusted advisors for the assessment and testing of security controls, transforming security strategy with a threat-informed approach, and responding to incidents in record time.”

Customers can:

Effectively respond to cyber incidents with confidence.

Initiate incident response within minutes, 24/7/365.

Incorporate lessons learned into future security programs to strengthen defences.

Stay up to date with the evolving threat landscape and the latest tactics, techniques and procedures being used by threat actors.

Assess and test security controls to build resilience into cyber defence programmes based on the latest threats.

Gain visibility into hidden risks and exposures to improve defences and mitigate cyber incidents.

Scale SecOps teams by providing managed services focused on detection, response and threat hunting.

Jackman highlights that when companies team up with Unit 42, they essentially partner with an elite team of security experts who use best-in-class tools to help stop attacks and prevent the next one. “It is a preferred provider on 70+ insurance panels and 150+ law firms,” he concludes.

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies was founded in 2016 by a group of specialist security professionals whose combined IP and experience has been acquired over many years of working for, and with, global IT and security giants. It specialises in bringing world-leading security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies operates throughout the African continent.

Obscure Technologies remains at the forefront of world and local security technology trends through its strategic partnerships with leading vendors. Moreover, it delivers end-to-end innovative technology solutions to its partner community.

Further information: www.obscuretech.net

