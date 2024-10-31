Obscure Technologies: Palo Alto’s globally leading firewall solutions delivering affordable security

Philip Francis, CTO, Obscure Technologies.

The advanced features of Palo Alto Networks PA400 and PA1400 firewalls series deliver industry-leading security, enhanced performance and competitive pricing. This is according to South African cyber security specialist Obscure Technologies.

“The advanced features, performance and competitive pricing of the Palo Alto Networks firewall series remain unmatched in the market. Organisations must not fall into the cost trap of thinking if they spend more they will get better security. This Palo Alto series unlocks enterprise-level protection at a price that market competitors are not matching,” says Philip Francis, CTO at Obscure Technologies.

He adds Obscure Technologies refers to this as ‘affordable excellence’.

“Essentially, this is putting next-gen firewalls at unbeatable prices delivering top-tier security – within the reach of most businesses. The PA400 and PA1400 series provides up to 30% better performance without a hefty price tag,” he says.

Product highlights include real-time threat prevention powered by machine learning and built-in zero trust capabilities.

What makes the PA400 and PA1400 Series first choice?

Real-time threat prevention: Stop zero-day threats with inline machine learning.

Zero trust integration: Built-in zero trust capabilities continuously monitor and respond to threats.

Top performance, lower costs: Up to 30% higher performance with all services enabled, and up to nine times lower total cost of ownership.

