Obscure Technologies partners with Arista Networks

Francois van Hirtum, MD, Obscure Technologies.

Leading South African cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies, has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Arista Networks, an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large data centre/AI, campus and routing environments.

According to Obscure Technologies Managing Director, Francois van Hirtum, the company has acquired distribution rights in: Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Arista Networks – headquartered in Santa Clara, California – has offices around the world.

The company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ANET). The company currently has more than 10 000+ cloud customers worldwide and has deployed 100M ports. Arista’s prestigious list of customers include Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprise, financials and specialty cloud service providers. The company delivers products across the data centre and campus with routing and software solutions for monitoring and network detection and response worldwide.

“Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack,” says Van Hirtum.

He confirms Obscure Technologies is continually adding best-of-breed solutions to its stack. “Arista Networks is an important addition to our portfolio that positions us to address ever evolving customer business requirements,” says Van Hirtum. “This latest partnership with a global leader is in line with Obscure Technologies’ strategy of going to market with brands that complement each other. Artista Networks integrates with other vendors in our portfolio and is a significant addition to our offerings,” he concludes.