Obscure Technologies partners with Netscout Systems in southern Africa

Francois van Hirtum, Managing Director Elect, Obscure Technologies.

South African cyber security specialist Obscure Technologies has partnered with Netscout Systems for the distribution of its solutions in South Africa and surrounding territories.

“The distribution agreement adds crucial networking, communications and enterprise solutions to our extensive portfolio. The agreement covers Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa,” explains Francois van Hirtum, Managing Director Elect, Obscure Technologies.

Bryan Hamman, Netscout Regional Director – Africa, notes as large organisations test the limits of what's possible, they're also testing the limits of what's manageable. This requires new levels of visibility into their increasingly distributed and complex digital ecosystems. But what most companies call visibility falls short of the data breadth, depth and intelligence it takes to deliver a flawless user experience for customers, employees and partners.

Providing this next generation of visibility to our customers in Africa, through our partnership with Obscure Technologies – with its broad reach into African markets – will help us to achieve even higher levels of performance, security and user experience, says Hamman.

Obscure Technologies is continually adding best-of-breed products to its solution stack. “This means we can now offer Netscout’s Visibility Without Borders platform – used by the world’s largest organisations for performance, security and availability to deliver a seamless user experience," adds Van Hirtum.

“We see huge demand for Netscout’s solutions in these African territories, which in turn will open new revenue streams for our local partners in these countries as they roll it out to their installed customer base. The Netscout platform is a global leader in providing visibility for businesses, thus improving their security posture and fulfilling a critical requirement for continuity and resiliency,” concludes Van Hirtum.