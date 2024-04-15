Obscure Technologies reveals road ahead for SD-WAN

SD-WAN enables seamless connectivity to the cloud.

Obscure Technologies, through its partnership with global cyber security leader Palo Alto Networks, is exceptionally well positioned to deliver SD-WAN into a future that promises versatility with AI, machine learning (ML) and user-centric security.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SD-WAN Infrastructure 2023 Vendor Assessment notes SD-WAN remains an important network infrastructure technology for enterprises due to its ability to improve user and application experiences, provide integrated connectivity and security. It enables seamless connectivity to the cloud and hosted applications, all while optimising costs.

“SD-WAN has evolved from automation to advanced security, incorporating features like zero trust, edge security and addressing modern networking challenges,” says Francois van Hirtum, CTO, Obscure Technologies.

He adds, SD-WAN's seamless integration with cloud-native environments delivers enhanced agility, scalability and application performance with a cloud-first approach.

“The future of SD-WAN will see the technology empowering networks through intelligent routing, centralised control and seamless scalability. SD-WAN will collectively enhance efficiency and adaptability in modern connectivity solutions,” concludes Van Hirtum.

