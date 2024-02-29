Obscure Technologies spotlights upcoming Microsoft and Rubrik Cyber Resilience Summit

Pieter Aucamp, Obscure Technologies Rubrik Business Unit Manager.

Obscure Technologies, one of SA’s leading cyber security specialist organisations, urges businesses in the region to register for the Microsoft and Rubrik Cyber Resilience Summit scheduled for 6 March, calling it a must-attend event.

“This webinar will deliver invaluable information and advice on how to overcome cyber threats and in doing this build your organisation into a cyber resilient entity using cutting-edge AI innovations from global leaders, Microsoft and Rubrik,” says Pieter Aucamp, Obscure Technologies Rubrik Business Unit Manager.

Delegates attending the online summit can expect to learn:

Whether their cyber resilience readiness is up to par to take on modern threats.

How to tackle and recover from modern cyber threats using the latest in AI.

How to identify and protect sensitive data.

How to improve data security for M365, Azure and other workloads.

Keynote speakers from Microsoft and Rubrik will reveal the critical path to cyber resilience.

“The opening keynote speakers will explain why in an era where nearly 90% ransomware incidents involve data exfiltration and extortion, nearly two in three companies report their data growth has exceeded their ability to secure it. This session explores the necessity of a holistic cyber resilience strategy, intertwining people, processes and technology to safeguard your data and ensure business continuity,” adds Aucamp.

The session titled “Fight Fire with Fire: Cyber Resilience in the Age of AI” will explore how threat actors have embraced AI and how businesses must adapt to "fight fire with fire." It will unpack how AI is reshaping cyber defence, enhancing threat detection and enabling faster, more effective responses.

“It will explain how Microsoft's Security Co-pilot and Rubrik's Ruby are pivotal in this new battleground, offering advanced AI capabilities for robust cyber resilience. Delegates can expect to learn how embracing AI is essential for companies to stay ahead of sophisticated threats, ensuring fortified defences in an increasingly AI-driven cyber landscape,” he says.

Other sessions include:

How to fortify Microsoft 365 to ensure continuity.

How to craft your cyber recovery footprint.

How to unite IT and security for cyber resilience.

“This is the must-attend cyber resilience event of the year and the topics noted above are just the tip of the iceberg of the valuable information that will be delivered by global leaders in the cyber industry. Really, it cannot be missed,” concludes Aucamp.

