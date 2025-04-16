Obscure Technologies, Tenable deliver AI-powered exposure management platform to SA market

Ebrahim Areington, Tenable Business Unit Manager at Obscure Technologies.

Leading African cyber security specialist organisation, Obscure Technologies, will be joined by partner Tenable, which positions itself as the global cyber risk leader, at this year's ITWeb Security Summit, where they will showcase the latter’s AI-powered exposure management platform and its full range of world-leading solutions.

Obscure Technologies is a platinum sponsor at the event, which is scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg. Tenable is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cyber security gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust.

According to Ebrahim Areington, Tenable Business Unit Manager at Obscure Technologies, by protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44 000 customers around the globe. “The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organisations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between,” he says.

Tenable is the only all-enterprise exposure management platform, says Obscure Technologies. “All too often, the tools we rely on to secure the attack surface remain focused on individual technologies: cloud, identity, IT, OT and IOT, applications. They lack the critical ‘attacker perspective’, which can be described as a cross-domain view of asset, identity and risk relationships that enable every breach,” says Areington.

He confirms that Tenable, as the only end-to-end exposure management platform, radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface. “It equips modern organisations to isolate and eradicate priority cyber exposures from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. With Tenable One, businesses can distinguish which risk combinations constitute true exposure. The result is greater productivity from existing staff and more informed investments that help optimise overall security posture and compliance,” he notes.

Areington cites key benefits to include:

Easily communicate risk posture to the board, business units and teams.

Measurably reduce cyber exposures while demonstrating compliance.

Consolidate tools and prioritise investments where they have the greatest impact.

Optimise productivity, reduce staff churn and scale limited resources and expertise.

Tenable One is a singular platform built to solve the central challenge of modern security, which Areington says is a deeply divided approach to seeing and doing battle against cyber risk. “Tenable’s leading vulnerability and exposure management solutions pair built-in prioritisation, threat intelligence and real-time insight with enterprise-level patching to shorten mean time to remediation (MTTR).”

He highlights Tenable Patch Management as a means whereby IT teams can collaborate efficiently with automatically synced vulnerabilities and their security context to the best superseding patch, helping to eliminate the bottleneck effect between prioritisation and remediation. “IT teams then have the power to decide when, where and how to deploy remediation actions. Whether your organisation requires approval workflows, different policies per user group or device type, version control and more, Tenable Patch Management gives IT teams full control,” he concludes.

For information and to register for the 2025 ITWeb Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.