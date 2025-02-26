Obscure Technologies to clarify cloud security in today’s digital market

Obscure Technologies outlines pragmatic approach to unified cloud security and cyber exposure management.

Obscure Technologies, the channel-centric cyber security solutions and services provider, together with its vendor partner, Tenable, has confirmed its participation in the ITWeb Security Summit Johannesburg, on 3 and 4 June, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Obscure is a platinum sponsor of the event and has also confirmed that Nick Black, regional sales director at Tenable, will present on the theme: ‘Cloud security – novice to expert in 10 steps'.

“This is a pragmatic approach to unified cloud security and cyber exposure management,” says Black.

The theme is based on the challenge that companies face in looking to strengthen cloud security and cyber exposure.

“Businesses are faced with a sea of native tools, traditional vulnerability management or a collection of acronyms and buzzwords. So, my presentation is anchored on how to improve your cloud security quickly and simply,” Black adds.

He says the best way to do this is by understanding security findings in context – workloads, infrastructure, identities, network and sensitive data – and then prioritise risks that matter most by aligning to business priorities in a cyber exposure management platform.

Obscure Technologies encourages attendance at this presentation to see how a unified platform empowers stakeholders to drive risk prioritisation and remediation across complex cloud and hybrid environments.

Click here for more information and to register.