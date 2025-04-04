Obsidian celebrates 30 years of open source innovation.

Obsidian Systems, an established supplier of open source solutions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1995, the company has played a crucial role in shaping the South African IT landscape, evolving alongside industry trends while staying true to its open source roots.

Obsidian’s milestone anniversary reflects three decades of innovation, collaboration and transformation. What began as a modest initiative to provide Linux-based solutions has grown into a dynamic force in software, supporting businesses with cutting-edge solutions in Linux, Atlassian, SaaS and edge computing.

“For 30 years, we have been at the forefront of enabling businesses with open source solutions that drive real impact. Our journey has been about more than just technology. It has been about community, collaboration and solving challenges in innovative ways,” says Muggie van Staden, Managing Director of Obsidian Systems. “As we look ahead, our commitment to powering the future through open technologies remains stronger than ever.”

Obsidian Systems' focus is to mark the milestone

To celebrate this achievement, Obsidian Systems is rolling out a series of initiatives under four key areas:

Linux first – Highlighting the company’s deep expertise in open source solutions and its continued contribution to the Linux ecosystem and through automation for infrastructure.

Atlassian evolution – Showcasing how Atlassian tools have helped businesses streamline workflows and foster collaboration.

Compliance and governance for all SaaS – Exploring how software as a service (SaaS) has reshaped enterprise IT and how Obsidian has adopted new technologies to meet new compliance standards.

Edge computing innovation – Demonstrating how businesses can optimise performance and scalability with edge computing solutions.

Throughout the year, Obsidian will engage customers, partners and the broader tech community through interactive campaigns, including 30 years of open source stories, customer appreciation initiatives, industry discussions and knowledge-sharing events.

Looking to the future

As technology continues to evolve, Obsidian remains committed to championing open source adoption and empowering businesses to harness the benefits of cloud, automation and AI-driven solutions. The company sees this milestone as an opportunity to reinforce its position as a trusted advisor, helping organisations navigate the next era of digital transformation.

“The journey of open source is one of continuous reinvention, and that is what has kept us going for three decades. We look forward to driving the next wave of innovation, shaping the future of IT and supporting businesses with the power of open technologies,” says Van Staden.

Obsidian Systems invites its customers, partners and the tech community to join the conversation and be part of the 30th anniversary celebrations by sharing their experiences and insights using the hashtags #30YearsOfOpenSource #PoweringTheFuture30 #BuiltOnLinux30.