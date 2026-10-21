Obsidian Systems brings governed, self-hosted AI development to AI Expo Africa 2026 with Coder

Muggie van Staden, CEO, Obsidian Systems.

Obsidian Systems, South Africa's open source platform partner for more than 30 years, will show enterprise and government delegates how to adopt AI coding agents without giving up control, when it exhibits with Coder at AI Expo Africa 2026. The event runs on 28-29 October at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

AI coding agents are moving into the daily work of software teams, often faster than security and compliance teams can respond. Coder's answer is self-hosted infrastructure that lets developers use any model or agent while the organisation keeps governance over what those agents can reach, call and change. Coder's own position is blunt: developers already work inside guardrails, and AI should too.

"South African organisations want the productivity of AI-assisted development, but they cannot send source code and data wherever a tool decides to send it. Coder gives our customers a way to say yes to AI and still answer to their auditors," says Harlee Clark, Account Executive EMEA, Coder.

What visitors will see

Obsidian will present the three parts of the Coder platform:

Coder Workspaces: Standardised, self-hosted development environments where developers and their agents work side by side.

Standardised, self-hosted development environments where developers and their agents work side by side. Coder Agents: A native AI coding agent that works with the model of your choice on infrastructure you control.

A native AI coding agent that works with the model of your choice on infrastructure you control. Coder AI Governance: A central gateway to observe and control LLM tool usage, with audit logging and policy control across all AI activity.

Featured demo: Governed agentic AI on Red Hat OpenShift

The stand will feature a demonstration of the reference architecture Coder first showed with Red Hat at Red Hat Summit 2026 in Atlanta. It runs on Red Hat OpenShift and follows one loop from start to finish: a project manager opens and labels a ticket, a workspace is created automatically, and a Coder agent investigates the issue and opens a merge request. In the reference build, that takes under a minute from click to working agent.

What makes the demo relevant to African buyers is what happens around that loop:

Every model call passes through Coder's AI gateway, where it is audited and policy-controlled.

Every workspace's outbound network traffic passes through an agent firewall.

The same architecture can answer from a sovereign model hosted on the customer's own GPUs through Red Hat AI Inference Server, or from a cloud-hosted model, and the workspace does not need to know which.

The stack is delivered with operators and GitOps, and the same shape can be deployed on Azure, VMware vSphere, bare metal or air-gapped environments.

That sovereign option speaks directly to one of the event's headline themes. AI Expo Africa 2026 includes Sovereign AI, AI in Security and DevSecOps, and Responsible AI on its programme.

"Our team has run open source platforms for South African enterprises for three decades. Governed AI development is the next layer of that platform, and we want delegates to leave the stand with a concrete architecture, not a slide," says Muggie van Staden, CEO, Obsidian Systems.

Free white paper

Visitors can also request Coder's white paper, The AI Operating Layer, which sets out how organisations can contain data, scope access, govern models, audit activity and control spend as AI becomes part of everyday software development. A download page is available at https://smarter.tech/for/ai-expo-africa-2026/.

Meet the team

Obsidian Systems will be at Stand S9 at AI Expo Africa 2026, Sandton Convention Centre, 28-29 October. To book a demo slot or a private briefing, go to: https://smarter.tech/for/ai-expo-africa-2026.