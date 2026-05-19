Obsidian Systems recognised as Red Hat Specialised Partner for Mission Critical Automation

Muggie van Staden, CEO of Obsidian Systems.

Obsidian Systems has joined the Red Hat Specialised Partner Program for the Mission Critical Automation specialisation, strengthening its ability to support South African organisations as automation becomes a core requirement for modern IT operations.

The recognition reflects Obsidian Systems’ advanced technical expertise and strong business capabilities, validated through Red Hat training, certifications and services. It also gives Obsidian greater visibility across Red Hat teams, recognition in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalogue, co-branding opportunities and access to dedicated Red Hat Specialised Partner benefits.

For Obsidian, the recognition comes at a time when enterprise technology teams are under increasing pressure to modernise infrastructure, reduce manual intervention, improve consistency and keep critical systems operating with greater confidence.

Automation is no longer only about efficiency. In complex IT environments, it is becoming central to operational resilience, security, compliance and service continuity. Organisations running hybrid infrastructure, cloud platforms, business-critical applications and distributed environments need automation that is properly designed, supported and governed.

“Automation has moved from a technical convenience to an operational requirement,” says Muggie van Staden, CEO of Obsidian Systems. “Our customers are asking how they can reduce manual effort, improve consistency and keep critical systems running with greater confidence. This recognition from Red Hat validates the skills we have been building and strengthens our ability to support organisations that need trusted, enterprise-grade automation.”

Obsidian Systems has a long history of working with enterprise open source technologies and helping customers build, manage and support complex IT environments. The Mission Critical Automation specialisation reinforces that position by recognising the company’s capability to support automation in environments where downtime, misconfiguration and operational inconsistency carry real business consequences.

For South African organisations, the ability to automate with confidence is becoming increasingly important. IT teams are expected to support more platforms, more applications and more user demands, often with limited internal capacity. Manual processes can slow delivery, increase risk and make it harder to maintain predictable service levels.

Enterprise automation helps address these challenges by bringing repeatability, control and visibility into everyday operational tasks. It can support areas such as infrastructure provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, patching, compliance and incident response. However, automation delivers sustainable value only when implemented with the right skills, governance and an understanding of the business environment.

“This is not about automating for the sake of it. Mission-critical automation requires discipline. It must align with the systems, people and processes that keep the organisation running. That is where validated skills and supported enterprise technology matter,” says Van Staden.

As part of the Red Hat Specialised Partner Program, Obsidian Systems will continue to invest in the skills and vendor-backed capabilities required to help customers adopt automation safely and effectively. The recognition reinforces Obsidian’s role as a trusted enterprise open source specialist in South Africa, supporting organisations as they modernise operations and build more resilient technology foundations.