Obsidian Systems to host exclusive Atlassian HR webinar

Catherine Muller, HR Manager at Obsidian Systems. (Image: Obsidian Systems)

Obsidian Systems, an established supplier of open source solutions and Atlassian Platinum Partner, is set to host a webinar that will discuss how to optimise HR processes with Atlassian, on 18 March at 11am.

This interactive session will showcase how organisations can leverage Atlassian’s solutions to enhance HR efficiency, streamline onboarding and offboarding, and improve overall employee experiences. The discussion will explore AI-powered self-service, compliance strategies and automation tools that enable HR teams to deliver seamless and transparent workforce management solutions.

The webinar will feature expert insights from Catherine Muller, HR Manager at Obsidian Systems; Tarun Sing, Atlassian Solutions Consultant at Obsidian Systems; and Survaren Naidoo, Atlassian Solutions Consultant at Obsidian Systems. Together, they will highlight practical applications of Atlassian tools for HR, showcase real-world implementation strategies and provide a deep dive into key automation capabilities.

The session will address key challenges, including the fragmentation of HR systems, the need for centralised data tracking and how AI-driven solutions enhance knowledge sharing, employee engagement and service management. Attendees will also gain insight into critical compliance areas such as HR case management, GDPR and POPIA regulations.

"HR teams are facing increasing pressure to streamline processes while ensuring compliance and enhancing employee experiences. This webinar will demonstrate how Atlassian’s ecosystem, combined with automation and AI, is redefining workforce management,” says Catherine Muller, HR Manager at Obsidian Systems.

Key discussion points of the webinar will include:

Automating HR onboarding and offboarding with Jira and Confluence.

Using AI-driven tools to enhance HR service desks and self-service platforms.

Managing HR assets, qualifications, and performance metrics through integrated solutions.

Ensuring compliance with governance frameworks, including GDPR and POPIA.

This fireside-style chat will encourage interactive discussions, allowing participants to engage with industry experts and explore how technology can reshape HR workflows.

To register for this exclusive webinar, please follow this registration link.