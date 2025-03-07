Obsidian Systems to showcase the power of Ansible Automation at Red Hat Day Cape Town 2025

Karl Fischer, CIO, Obsidian Systems. (Image: Supplied)

Obsidian Systems, an established supplier of open source solutions, will take centre stage at Red Hat Day Cape Town 2025 on 12 March, where CIO Karl Fischer will deliver an insightful demonstration on the power of Ansible automation. Titled The Taming of the IT Shrew: Automate or Be Automated, Fischer’s session will reveal how Ansible simplifies configuration management, application deployment and security compliance. The session is designed to provide IT teams with insights on how to automate their infrastructure.

With companies increasingly turning to automation to manage complex IT environments, Fischer’s session will highlight real-world use cases, showcasing how Ansible can be leveraged to patch multiple machines simultaneously while integrating security insights using Mondoo, a compliance and vulnerability management platform. His live demonstration will illustrate how IT teams can detect common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) across an entire infrastructure, analyse security risks and deploy remediation strategies using Ansible's automation capabilities.

"IT teams today are under immense pressure to manage sprawling environments efficiently," says Karl Fischer, CIO of Obsidian Systems. "With Ansible and Mondoo, we can automate the identification of security vulnerabilities and deploy patches at scale. This turns a complex, time-consuming process into a seamless, automated workflow. At Red Hat Day, I’ll be showing how businesses can leverage these technologies to reduce risk, improve compliance and accelerate their digital transformation."

Red Hat Day Cape Town 2025 is a premier gathering of open source innovators, industry leaders and technology experts, offering attendees the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in automation, AI and cloud infrastructure. Obsidian Systems' presence at the event underscores its commitment to helping South African businesses harness the power of open source technologies to drive efficiency and security in IT operations.

Join Obsidian Systems at Red Hat Day Cape Town 2025

Event Date: 12 March 2025

12 March 2025 Location: Hazendal Wine Farm, Stellenbosch, South Africa

For more details on Red Hat Day and to register for the event, click here.