Obsidian to host exclusive events on AWS cost management, hybrid cloud innovation

Optimise your hybrid infrastructure with AWS.

Obsidian Systems, an established supplier of open source solutions, will be hosting two exclusive events on 26 June focused on addressing some of the critical questions local technology decision-makers have regarding AWS.

The first, a morning webinar entitled: "The true cost of cloud: Are you really saving money with AWS?" starts at 10am and will delve into the complexities of cloud cost management. The speaker will be Grant Bingham, MD of Obsidian subsidiary, Autumn Leaf, who is a FinOps certified and an AWS architect. Bingham has been working on AWS solutions since 2013 and will base the discussion on the real-world experiences of Autumn Leaf when it comes to AWS.

“It is important to understand the importance of FinOps in this discussion and how it contributes to overall business efficiency. As part of this, I will look at some of the essential tools and technologies that companies should consider using to unlock the full potential of FinOps in today’s hybrid cloud business environment,” says Bingham. “Equally, delegates will hear about the importance of cost allocation in the FinOps framework, the strategies they can employ to allocate costs effectively and gain an understanding of how FinOps addresses security and compliance concerns in the cloud.”

The webinar will also take a look at some of the future trends and developments in the FinOps space and how local businesses can stay ahead of the curve to adapt to evolving practices in this segment as they look to optimise their cloud costs.

In the afternoon, Obsidian will host an in-person seminar at The Indaba Hotel & Spa from 2:45pm. During this session, the company will explore the latest innovation and services in hybrid cloud infrastructure with AWS, followed by a gin and chocolate tasting session from 4pm until 6pm.

Some of the topics under discussion will be how hybrid cloud infrastructure can be made easy with TACO (trust, automation, compliance and observability) on AWS; how Obsidian Systems simplifies hybrid cloud infrastructure; and a look at how Autumn Leaf's FinOps expertise can transform cloud financial management, among others.

“This seminar provides delegates with the perfect opportunity to network with their peers and gain a new understanding of how to optimise their hybrid infrastructure with AWS,” says Muggie van Staden, Managing Director of Obsidian Systems. “Using TACO is a key enabler to unlock more growth opportunities from AWS and capitalise on the power of the hybrid cloud for digital businesses.”

To RSVP for the morning’s webinar, please click here. And to RSVP for the afternoon’s seminar and gin and chocolate tasting, please click here.