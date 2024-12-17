Octa broker's platform reports six-fold growth as the year draws to a close

Octa's mission as a global broker is to make trading more accessible and intuitive.

Late in 2022, at Octa Broker, we introduced OctaTrader, our proprietary trading solution, currently available across all platforms. As 2024 comes to a close, we are thrilled to announce that OctaTrader has achieved a six-fold increase in client numbers year-on-year. Below is a breakdown of key product features implemented along the way and the forward-thinking principles driving our approach to clients.

OctaTrader: Creating a holistic trading experience

For many aspiring traders, entering the financial markets can be a challenging journey. Beyond the psychological pressures and complex decision-making trading is known for, new traders often face practical hurdles that add to their cognitive load. Technicalities such as opening an account with a financial broker, setting up a trading platform, and establishing an efficient, personalized workflow—while constantly switching between multiple applications during trading sessions—can feel overwhelming.

Octa's mission as a global broker is to make trading more accessible and intuitive. To achieve this goal, we developed OctaTrader—a seamless, all-in-one trading solution that simplifies workflows across all devices. Traders can effortlessly pick up a trading session on mobile where they left off on their desktop. OctaTrader is designed to resolve practical issues emerging traders face while introducing a dynamic, personalised, and user-friendly approach to trading.

OctaTrader is a comprehensive financial ecosystem tailored to traders of all skill levels. It comprises four fundamental components:

Payments and transactions

Trading platform

Space—an analytics hub within OctaTrader

Special offers section

These core pillars are integrated into a single application, empowering our clients and enabling a secure, seamless, and holistic trading experience.

Space: A new approach to decision-making in trading

In Q3 2024, the OctaTrader team launched Space, an analytics hub embedded within the application, for all regions and Octa clients. Combining analytics, education, and decision-making tools in one place, Space is now an integral part of the OctaTrader interface. It elevates confident, data-driven decision-making, enabling traders to copy curated insights and predictions directly from the news feed to their trading charts in just a few clicks.

As a modern trading toolkit, Space leverages machine learning algorithms to process historical data and generate analytical predictions. These insights are rigorously validated and refined by Octa's team of expert traders, reducing the cognitive strain associated with trading decisions.

For traders eager to deepen their knowledge, Space also provides comprehensive educational materials, including in-depth explorations of technical analysis, fundamental trading concepts, and the dynamics of financial markets. By combining cutting-edge technology with human expertise, Space simplifies decision validation, empowering less experienced traders to navigate the markets efficiently while reducing mental strain.

Octa's forward-thinking approach

As seasoned traders understand, even marginal differences can make or break a trading session. The same principle applies to the e-brokerage sector, where every detail of a trading platform can determine the quality of a product offering.

At Octa, we continuously analyze our clients' needs through in-depth research and data analytics. These insights allow us to identify key pain points in the trading experience and drive incremental improvements to our platform. We envision OctaTrader as a dynamically evolving solution, continually refined to meet the demands of modern traders.

As a result of this client-centric approach, OctaTrader now offers multiple sources of curated trading insights and analytical predictions—accessible with just a few clicks within the application.