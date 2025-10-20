Octopi named HP managed print solutions distributor

Octopi Distribution has been appointed as HP managed print solutions distributor in southern and broader Africa.

HP Southern Africa has appointed Octopi Distribution as its new tier one distributor for managed print solutions (MPS) in SA and the wider southern African region.

Under the agreement, Octopi Distribution, a subsidiary of the Octopi Group, will supply HP's portfolio of A3 and A4 devices, hardware, software and consumables. The distributor will also be responsible for providing these managed print solutions and services to tier two partners and resellers.

Yesh Surjoodeen, MD at HP Southern Africa, said: “HP Southern Africa is pleased to welcome Octopi Distribution as our new tier one partner. We are confident that they will play a pivotal role in expanding our A3 and A4 managed print services across the country and into Africa.”

The company will draw on its access to Taropa Technologies’ HP-certified training facilities to support virtual training and technical certification.

Benno Spitholt, CEO of the Octopi Group, noted the company's existing infrastructure and partnerships in finance, logistics and supply chain would enable it to support large-scale project roll-outs for resellers.

The company said its nationwide logistics network will facilitate distribution to all South African provinces and throughout the SADC region.